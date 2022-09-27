Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase
Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush. Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in...
How One Model’s Bedroom Selfie Inspired the Makeup on the Dior Runway
How to subvert the classic feline flick? Follow makeup artist Peter Philips’s lead at Dior’s spring 2023 show, where a smoldering stare was given an artisanal upgrade. While eyeliner was ringed across the upper and lower lash lines, it met in the inner corners in a subtle, but striking cross formation, which Philips described as “symbolic.”
Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend
There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
Fashion East RTW Spring 2023
Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
Hugs all round as Saint Laurent hoodie dress returns in Paris show
Under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, Saint Laurent reinvented the hoodie. Or rather it reinvented Yves Saint Laurent’s hooded dress, also known as the capuche. First shown in 1969, it was a gown with such longevity that the designer wheeled it back out in 1985 and then again in 2002 in the final couture show before his death in 2008.
8 best women’s high-waisted jeans, from skinny to mom styles
The beloved high-waisted jean has evolved massively over the past decade. A trend that started off solely with the high-waisted skinny soon spread into popular mom jeans. Any style that emerged from that point on has come in a high-waist cut – and we are forever grateful. In our opinion, it’s the most flattering cut for all body shapes and works with every style, from bootcut to straight.But of all the stressful shopping experiences we have to endure, nothing quite compares to looking for a pair of jeans that fit. For an item of clothing that is such a core...
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Kim Kardashian Stunned on the Runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show: Photos
Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
purewow.com
Love Cashmere? Reformation's 90/10 Collection Has Your Name All Over It
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You've probably caught onto this already, but cashmere holds a special place in our hearts for being hands down one...
Rick Owens Women’s RTW Spring 2023
How’s this for a sales pitch: Wear this sinuous gown in translucent leather and turn yourself into a 700-million-year-old jellyfish. These words, surely written deadpan and plucked from Rick Owens’ spring show notes, go to the heart of his design ethos of timelessness, exoticism and “otherness,” his purpose in fashion to stretch the boundaries of what is considered beautiful.
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Elsa Schiaparelli was not afraid of shocking with her Surrealist fashion designs — after all, she used the word to christen her most famous perfume. Daniel Roseberry, the designer who has spearheaded the revival of the historic French fashion house, has delivered some headline-making moments himself: think Kim Kardashian in her green leather six-pack corset, or Julia Fox in a cropped denim jacket with cone-shaped breasts.
Tufts Daily
Performance, fashion and diversity take center stage at Vogue World
Anna Wintour is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Wintour has led Vogue as its editor in chief since 1988 and in her 30-year reign has revolutionized the fashion industry. Whether it be putting together the iconic September issue or turning the Met Gala into the global fashion event it has become known as today, Wintour’s influence has been undeniable and shows no signs of stopping. Wintour’s latest endeavor, Vogue World, is yet another example of her success and abilities in altering the fashion industry.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
Milan Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana Debut, Paris Hilton’s Versace Catwalk — Plus More
The (style) drama continues! After turning heads during New York Fashion Week, Hollywood’s biggest stars jetted off to Europe to keep the party going at Milan Fashion Week. This spring/summer 2023 season in Italy has been unforgettable. From fierce street style to surprise catwalk appearances, your favorite celebrities came to slay.
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Embraces Radical Fluidity in SS23 Collection
Saint Laurent returned to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Showcased underneath the beam of the Eiffel Tower, creative director Anthony Vaccarello presented a range of floor-length dresses and masculine outerwear that captures true Parisian glamour. For this season, Vaccarello combined an essential attitude with the ultra-refined, elongated...
Balmain RTW Spring 2023
After more than a decade at Balmain, Olivier Rousteing has leaned into many causes, making diversity and inclusivity key values of the French house. Now he’s out to make sustainability another pillar, and mobilize his “Balmain army” behind the urgent issue of climate change. At Wednesday night’s...
