Nashport, OH

Your Radio Place

Kudos extended for great Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Barnesville Village Council met in a brief session this week and heard only great comments on how smoothly the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival operated this year. Village Administrator Roger Deal thanked the Street, Cemetery and the Park committees for helping with daily clean-up and set-up of...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour at Secrest Auditorium

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville!. Bring your Depends cause you are going to need them. The Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour is fun, fun, fun, 3 women that will tell you your life story. Complete the form below to register to win a pair of tickets to the show. Contest ends Wednesday, October 5 at midnight and winners will be drawn Thursday, October 6. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
ZANESVILLE, OH
City
Nashport, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dresden, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WTRF- 7News

King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#The Nightmare
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Bo Bo

ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy. Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKBN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
Farm and Dairy

113 Acres land, and misc.

Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
SENECAVILLE, OH

