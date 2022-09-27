Read full article on original website
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Your Radio Place
Kudos extended for great Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Barnesville Village Council met in a brief session this week and heard only great comments on how smoothly the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival operated this year. Village Administrator Roger Deal thanked the Street, Cemetery and the Park committees for helping with daily clean-up and set-up of...
23 haunted houses in Northeast Ohio for frightful Halloween weekends
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Finding fear is a serious mission in the lead-up to Halloween; Northeast Ohio haunts are happy to accommodate. While most are created to scare, at least one is haunted. For real. Paranormal activity has been documented at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. If you believe in that sort of thing.
Your Radio Place
Win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour at Secrest Auditorium
Here’s your chance to win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville!. Bring your Depends cause you are going to need them. The Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour is fun, fun, fun, 3 women that will tell you your life story. Complete the form below to register to win a pair of tickets to the show. Contest ends Wednesday, October 5 at midnight and winners will be drawn Thursday, October 6. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
sciotopost.com
Athens – Man Threatens Group with Loaded Gun at Skyline Speedway Racing Event
Athens County – A man was arrested after he threatened a group of people at an event in Athens County. On 9-23-22, Athens County 911 received multiple calls reporting that there was a drunk male brandishing a handgun and threatening people at a Skyline Speedway racing event at 7274 Quiggly Rd, Guysville, OH 45735.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Bo Bo
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy. Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.
Fairfield to expedite conversion to all-career fire department
Fairfield accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, which will pay for nine full-time firefighters/paramedics over the next three years.
Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
Farm and Dairy
113 Acres land, and misc.
Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
