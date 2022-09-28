Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole money from a Lacey grocery store
LACEY, Wash. - Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from a grocery store in Lacey on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man stole $306.44 from Safeway on Yelm Highway SE just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The LPD posted...
One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash
LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
q13fox.com
Man receives 19 years for armed robbery, leading deputies on a dangerous pursuit through Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary and assault charges – all stemming from a single incident that happened in Olympia last April. According to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (TCPA), on Sept. 21, Gata Leilua...
Chronicle
Suspected DUI Driver Wrecked Car East of Roy at High Speed, Killing Passenger
A 21-year-old man drove off a Pierce County road at a high speed early Sunday morning near Roy, rolling the vehicle and killing a man in the passenger seat, according to the Sheriff's Department. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Pierce County...
thejoltnews.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
Chronicle
One Dead After Single-Car Crash Ends in Flames on Interstate 5 in Thurston County Monday
One person has been pronounced dead after an early morning one-vehicle crash in south Tumwater. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at around 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the roadway on the ramp, causing their car to roll into a line of trees.
New police oversight agency unable to investigate killing by Olympia officer
A memorial to Timothy Green, set up at the spot where he was shot by Olympia police. Photo: Melissa Santos/AxiosMillie Green says that if a new state office to investigate police was up and running, an Olympia officer would have thought twice before killing her son last month.Driving the news: Timothy Green died on Aug. 22, after an Olympia police officer shot him next to a Starbucks drive-thru.A team — composed mostly of law enforcement officers from neighboring police agencies — is now investigating the shooting.But Millie Green questions why the investigation into her son's death is being handled...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
ghscanner.com
Hoquiam Woman Airlifted After Serious Collision Sunday Evening.
A 51-year-old Hoquiam woman was airlifted from near the scene of a collision Sunday evening, according to Washington State Patrol. The collision occurred Sunday, September 25th, 2022 near US 101 and milepost 107.5 north of Bowes Rd. The call came in as a vehicle vs tree collision with the driver unconscious but breathing.
Armed veteran patrols on sidewalk outside of North Thurston schools after Texas school shooting
LACEY, Wash. — Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May, Anthony Triplett said his daughters asked what schools were doing to keep them safe. Triplett, an Army veteran, said not enough. Triplett, who was medically retired from the Army in 2018, decided he wanted to help, so he...
Chronicle
Biological Father of Missing Oakville Girl Makes Grays Harbor Superior Court Appearance
Andrew Carlson, a prime suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old biological daughter Oakley Carlson, appeared via video call in Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 26, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. This was the third hearing in as many weeks for Carlson, who was released...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen/Hoquiam traffic signals move away from flashing amber nightime signals
Amber traffic light, illustration. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that beginning this evening, Sept. 27, travelers on US 101 and US 12 in Aberdeen and Hoquiam will see changes to nighttime traffic signals. According to WSDOT, they will be converting all the traffic signals on US 101/US 12...
Chronicle
Delays Expected on I-5 in South Thurston County for Repairs Wednesday and Thursday
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued a news release this week stating that asphalt repair is set to start on Wednesday on Interstate 5 from mileposts 85 to 93 in South Thurston County. Work will start at 8 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday...
Chronicle
State Salmon Recovery Board Awards Nearly $2.8M to Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor County Projects
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) announced in a news release on Monday the approval of almost $76 million in grants to help recover salmon populations around the state. Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor county projects will be receiving a total of $2,791,766 in grant funding. The amount...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
County asks District 12 fire commissioners to resign amid investigation
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds may have been misappropriated by three Mason County employees with Fire District 12. The fire chief, her father — one of three District 12 fire commissioners — and her secretary were identified as alleged suspects in the investigation.
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County Adds Another Traffic Garden to help Children Stay Safe
After the community’s reception following the installment of the first traffic garden at Mountain View Elementary last year, Thurston County has added one more safety learning opportunity for young pedestrians and bicyclists. The major objective of the new Traffic Garden is to provide almost 350 students at McKenny Elementary...
KXRO.com
City of Aberdeen moving further away from Gateway Center
The City of Aberdeen has taken another step away from the proposed yet languishing Gateway Center. In August, the council voted to place planning for the Gateway Center project on a long-term hold, with the conversation alluding to it staying there until full funding could be secured or other projects throughout the city could be completed.
