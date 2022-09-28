ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash

LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat

A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
OLYMPIA, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies

A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

One Dead After Single-Car Crash Ends in Flames on Interstate 5 in Thurston County Monday

One person has been pronounced dead after an early morning one-vehicle crash in south Tumwater. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at around 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the roadway on the ramp, causing their car to roll into a line of trees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Axios Seattle

New police oversight agency unable to investigate killing by Olympia officer

A memorial to Timothy Green, set up at the spot where he was shot by Olympia police. Photo: Melissa Santos/AxiosMillie Green says that if a new state office to investigate police was up and running, an Olympia officer would have thought twice before killing her son last month.Driving the news: Timothy Green died on Aug. 22, after an Olympia police officer shot him next to a Starbucks drive-thru.A team — composed mostly of law enforcement officers from neighboring police agencies — is now investigating the shooting.But Millie Green questions why the investigation into her son's death is being handled...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother

A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
ghscanner.com

Hoquiam Woman Airlifted After Serious Collision Sunday Evening.

A 51-year-old Hoquiam woman was airlifted from near the scene of a collision Sunday evening, according to Washington State Patrol. The collision occurred Sunday, September 25th, 2022 near US 101 and milepost 107.5 north of Bowes Rd. The call came in as a vehicle vs tree collision with the driver unconscious but breathing.
HOQUIAM, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
CHEHALIS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County Adds Another Traffic Garden to help Children Stay Safe

After the community’s reception following the installment of the first traffic garden at Mountain View Elementary last year, Thurston County has added one more safety learning opportunity for young pedestrians and bicyclists. The major objective of the new Traffic Garden is to provide almost 350 students at McKenny Elementary...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

City of Aberdeen moving further away from Gateway Center

The City of Aberdeen has taken another step away from the proposed yet languishing Gateway Center. In August, the council voted to place planning for the Gateway Center project on a long-term hold, with the conversation alluding to it staying there until full funding could be secured or other projects throughout the city could be completed.
ABERDEEN, WA

