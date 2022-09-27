Read full article on original website
Related
aircargonews.net
Has air cargo’s digital drive accelerated fast enough?
The adoption of digitalisation has accelerated during the past two years, but this isn’t too much of a surprise given the slow progress prior to the pandemic. Speaking on an IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) digitalisation panel chaired by Deloitte Canada global air cargo and logistics leader Dejan Markovic, panelists agreed that the Covid pandemic had helped speed up the adoption of digital technology in airfreight.
aircargonews.net
Air cargo priorities: sustainability, modernisation, safety and people
IATA highlighted sustainability, modernisation, safety and people as four priorities to build resilience and strengthen air cargo’s post-pandemic prospects. Outlined at the 15th World Cargo Symposium (WCS), which opened in London today, the priorities are:. Achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Continuing to modernise processes. Finding better solutions...
aircargonews.net
VIDEO: AFA expects air cargo capacity challenges to continue
Brandon Fried, executive director, Airforwarders Association, tells Air Cargo News that capacity challenges in air cargo are set to be around for a while longer. Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the extension of its unit load device (ULD) management partnership with Saudia Cargo until 2028…. CargoAi launches CO2 Efficiency...
freightwaves.com
Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air
Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container line in the world, announced Monday it will launch an air cargo airline next year in partnership with freighter operator Atlas Air, joining rivals Maersk and CMA CGM as ocean carriers adding private airlines to diversify their service capabilities. MSC said Atlas Air (NASDAQ:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aircargonews.net
Saudia Cargo to work with IATA on CEIV-Pharma Certification
Source: Saudi Cargo - L to R: Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz and Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services. Saudia Cargo is to work with IATA on gaining its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) Certification for safe and secure air transport and handling of pharma shipments.
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
aircargonews.net
Flexible decarbonisation solutions aid smart sustainability in air cargo
The panelists with moderator Robert Fordree, executive vice president - cargo, Menzies Aviation. Powering operations and machinery that will increasingly rely on electricity as a fuel source is one of the biggest decarbonisation challenges facing the air cargo industry, according to an industry sustainability expert. The electric grid isn’t sufficient...
aircargonews.net
IATA: Air cargo is lagom – not too hot, not too cold
IATA chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen turned to her native language of Swedish when asked to outline the current state of the air cargo market, describing it as lagom – not too hot, not too cold. Speaking to the press after the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) opening, Thomsen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aircargonews.net
Jettainer expands in Asia and reveals ambitious growth plans
ULD management firm Jettainer is hoping to double the size of its managed fleet of ULDs as it adds new gateways in Asia. At the IATA World Cargo Symposium, the company revealed that it would add new gateways in Singapore and Hong Kong and establish its own regional team in Asia.
aircargonews.net
LATAM Cargo first airline to be CEIV Lithium Battery certified
Source: LATAM Cargo; L-R: Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Air Cargo, and Andrés Bianchi, CEO of LATAM Cargo. LATAM Cargo is the world’s first airline to receive IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Lithium Battery certification. CEIV Lithium Battery aims to improve safety in...
aircargonews.net
Air cargo needs to adapt to changing customer demands
Air cargo should leverage technology to help it to adapt to growing customer demand for complete logistics solutions. Speaking at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS), Ashok Rajan senior vice president, global head, cargo and logistics solutions at IBS Software, said that over the last couple of years shippers have changed their expectations when it comes to how pricing and performance are managed.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
aircargonews.net
Challenge Airlines IL gains CEIV Live Animals
Frederic Leger (L), IATA and Hay Sasson (R), Challenge Group. Source: Air Cargo News. Challenge Airlines IL has become the latest company to achieve the IATA CEIV Live Animal certification. Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS), Hay Sasson, the chief operating officer of parent company...
aircargonews.net
Cargo iQ outlines objectives for 2023 and a renewed strategy
Source: Cargo iQ. (Left to right) Lothar Moehle, Executive Director, Cargo iQ; Henrik Ambak, Cargo iQ Chairman & SVP Cargo Operations Worldwide, Emirates; Laura Rodriguez, Manager Implementation and Quality, Cargo iQ; Megha Palkar, Assistant Manager, Cargo iQ; Kerstin Strauss, Cargo iQ Vice-Chair & VP Global Air Logistics Operations, Kuehne + Nagel; and Chris Davies, Technology and Product Manager, Cargo iQ, celebrating Cargo iQ's 25th anniversary at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in London.
aircargonews.net
Integrated logistics adds efficiency and value for shippers
Integrated logistics can play a key role in adding value and efficiency for shippers but airfreight and oceanfreight will remain “distinctly different”, air cargo leaders have concluded. A panel discussion on day one of the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) discussed the impact of new entrants from outside...
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker’s 3D printing and virtual warehousie for spare parts logistics
Logistics provider DB Schenker is offering 3D printing and virtual warehousing in what it says will make spare parts supply chains becomes faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said: “We are the first global logistics provider to offer spare parts delivery via 3D printing. Products from...
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Commercial Observer
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey
Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
Emerson to sell Russia business to local management
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Tuesday it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount, marking the U.S. industrial firm's exit from the country.
aircargonews.net
SATS first ground handler to achieve IATA lithium battery certification
Singapore-based SATS has become the first cargo ground handler to gain IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries’ (CEIV Li-batt) certification. SATS achieved CEIV Li-batt certification together with its Hong Kong subsidiary Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT) and Indonesian joint venture PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta (PT JAS)...
Comments / 0