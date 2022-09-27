Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Road work will continue Thursday along I-70 in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The State Route 209 on ramp to I 70 east from Southgate Parkway in Cambridge will be closed on Thursday. The left lane to I-70 east will be worked on but with eastbound traffic in one lane it is needed to be closed for safety.
Your Radio Place
One car crash causes major power outage in Caldwell area Thursday morning
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reported a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole caused an hour and forty-five minute power outage in Caldwell and a large area north of the village Thursday morning. Mackie reports he observed an accident just after 8:00 a.m. as a...
WTAP
Marietta City Water Department is handling a water main break on Front Street, affecting the city’s West Side
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Marietta, Ohio Facebook page, city crews are still working, but have not yet been able to repair the break. They will continue working until service is restored. According to the Marietta, Ohio Facebook page, the City Water Department is handling a...
whbc.com
Truck Weigh Stations Take to Road
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about plans to repurpose the two former I-77 truck weigh stations in northern Tuscarawas County. They’ll make the northbound station a truck parking area and building a salt dome at the southbound location. ODOT says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
WTAP
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in front of Warren High School. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car. The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
Your Radio Place
Former Cambridge State Patrol Commander Anne Ralston has been promoted to the rank of Major for the State Patrol
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On September 11, Captain Anne R. Ralston was promoted to the rank of major for the State Highway Patrol. Major Ralston recently transferred from her previous assignment at the Cambridge District Headquarters to serve as commander of the Office of Personnel. Major Ralston began her Patrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
WTRF
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heath man dead after 23-year-old ran a red light
HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said. Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of […]
King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the company about conditions that could cause these accidents. In […]
Your Radio Place
Some Belmont County residents are being asked to clean up unkempt properties or receive a bill
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – In Belmont County, Pease Township trustees are now requesting that residents clean up their unkempt properties or they will receive a bill after the township does it for them. The township has been sending out letters to homeowners with unkempt properties, whether the concern is high grass, dilapidated structures or litter on the property.
Your Radio Place
Future discussions underway to finance the demolition of two buildings in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Land Bank met with the Muskingum County Commissioners Monday about the future demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and the Munson School building. The discussion centered around grants that were made available for the project by the state and the reimbursable grant may...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
WSAZ
Car crash kills one
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dispatchers tell WSAZ a person has died in a single-car crash. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on Millfield Road in Athens County. According to dispatchers, troopers cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Comments / 0