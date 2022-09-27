BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – In Belmont County, Pease Township trustees are now requesting that residents clean up their unkempt properties or they will receive a bill after the township does it for them. The township has been sending out letters to homeowners with unkempt properties, whether the concern is high grass, dilapidated structures or litter on the property.

