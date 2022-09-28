Lake City earned a sweep of St. Charles Thursday evening. The Tigers held off the Saints in the third set to wrap up a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory. The Tigers were led by Mahli Benjamin with 12 kills and 13 digs. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum set up the offense, recording a combined 25 assists. Matzke also had seven digs and two aces. Natalie LaBonte had 10 kills. Brooklyn Gulden contributed seven kills, three digs, three blocks and had a pair of aces.

LAKE CITY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO