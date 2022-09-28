Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls soccer ends game in a tie
Red Wing needed overtime to break a tie with Waseca on Monday. Neither team scored after regulation and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Each team scored a goal in the first and second half. Kayla Radtke and Sophia Rahn each had a goal for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Lillie Sonju recorded assists. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made 10 saves.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Sept. 29
Lake City earned a sweep of St. Charles Thursday evening. The Tigers held off the Saints in the third set to wrap up a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory. The Tigers were led by Mahli Benjamin with 12 kills and 13 digs. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum set up the offense, recording a combined 25 assists. Matzke also had seven digs and two aces. Natalie LaBonte had 10 kills. Brooklyn Gulden contributed seven kills, three digs, three blocks and had a pair of aces.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Old West Main opens with celebration
For months, businesses in the West End District of Red Wing have been making accommodations and looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel of the Old West Main Street construction. The road closure began earlier this year and was the second phase of a large project to...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Council overrides veto of Riverfront trail segment
A few weeks ago at the Aug. 23 City Council meeting, the council approved a land purchase agreement for a Riverfront Trail segment. The plan has been in motion for many years and the land purchase was another piece of this larger project. After the council approved the purchase and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Residents, candidates object to severance proposal
The contentious Nov. 8 Red Wing City Council election has turned up the heat on discussions in the council chambers over the last few months. The argumentative nature of council meetings and public comment follows issues that are lingering a year after the “recall city hall” initiative. During...
Comments / 0