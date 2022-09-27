ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Swimming & Diving Receives Horizon League Preseason Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Horizon League announced the men's and women's swimming and diving preseason polls on Wednesday with the men picked third and the women fifth. Oakland was the unanimous favorite on each side with all six first-place votes for 36 points. Milwaukee slotted into the second spot on the women's side and IUPUI on the men's.
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Soccer Shutout IUPUI on the Road 2-0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Vikings (6-1-2, 2-0-1) went on the road Wednesday and blanked IUPUI (1-4-4, 0-1-2) 2-0. With the victory, Cleveland State extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 3-0-2 record. THE GAME. Cleveland State got on the board in the 28th minute as Bojan Kolevski...
