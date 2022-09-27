ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Once “Lost” Concert is Found…With Video Too

Creedence Clearwater Revival at The Royal Albert Hall-CD Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall-DVD Judging strictly by the near breathless tone of the pre-release publicity surrounding Creedence Clearwater Revival’s London’s Royal Albert Hall concert in April 1970, you’d think it was a stunning, riveting example of the band at the height of its career.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
30 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Reach Grunge Stardom With ‘Dirt’

On paper, Alice in Chains had every reason to be a happy band when it began working on its sophomore full-length album. The Seattle quartet had become one of rock's hottest newcomers with its 1990 debut, Facelift. The slow-building set spawned a Grammy Award-nominated hit single in "Man in the Box," was the first from the new Seattle "grunge" generation to be certified gold and put Alice in Chains on stage opening for Van Halen, Poison, Iggy Pop and others. Facelift would eventually go on to triple-platinum sales. Meanwhile, the band was featured in Cameron Crowe's hit Seattle-based movie Singles, while their song "Would?" kicked off the film's soundtrack album.
Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’

Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)

Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
Win Terry Lee Goffee tickets here

Experience the only Johnny Cash tribute that has been endorsed by the Cash family. His name is Terry Lee Goffee and he’ll be at Secrest Auditorium Thursday, October 27th. You could win tickets to the show! Complete the form below to register. Contest ends Wednesday, October 19 and winners will be drawn Thursday, October 20. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
