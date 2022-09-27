Read full article on original website
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Uptown! to Rock Out This Fall with Tributes to Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul Music
Music takes center stage at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this fall. The bustling performing arts center offers fans a full roster of rock music including three back-to-back nights of tributes to some of the most legendary figures of rock and pop music.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Review: Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Once “Lost” Concert is Found…With Video Too
Creedence Clearwater Revival at The Royal Albert Hall-CD Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall-DVD Judging strictly by the near breathless tone of the pre-release publicity surrounding Creedence Clearwater Revival’s London’s Royal Albert Hall concert in April 1970, you’d think it was a stunning, riveting example of the band at the height of its career.
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
How did Elvis die? What you need to know about the rock legend's death and health.
Elvis Presley died at 42 years old. His death was the result of a "cardiac arrhythmia." He had health problems, such as severe constipation, diabetes.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Ringo Starr Once Explained How the ‘Abbey Road’ Cover Was the Result of The Beatles Shooting Down Other Ideas
Ringo Starr once explained the famous photo on the 'Abbey Road' cover was a result of The Beatles shooting down several more ambitious ideas.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
30 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Reach Grunge Stardom With ‘Dirt’
On paper, Alice in Chains had every reason to be a happy band when it began working on its sophomore full-length album. The Seattle quartet had become one of rock's hottest newcomers with its 1990 debut, Facelift. The slow-building set spawned a Grammy Award-nominated hit single in "Man in the Box," was the first from the new Seattle "grunge" generation to be certified gold and put Alice in Chains on stage opening for Van Halen, Poison, Iggy Pop and others. Facelift would eventually go on to triple-platinum sales. Meanwhile, the band was featured in Cameron Crowe's hit Seattle-based movie Singles, while their song "Would?" kicked off the film's soundtrack album.
Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’
Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
Why Beatles Fans Screaming Drove Ringo Starr Crazy
Not being able to hear himself play wasn't the only thing about Beatles fans screaming that drove Ringo Starr crazy.
Ringo Starr Once Described Why ‘Rain’ Was 1 of The Beatles ‘Weird Tracks’
Ringo Starr said the B-side "Rain" was one of the Beatles’ weird tracks for one reason.
