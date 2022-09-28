Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Girls soccer continues through difficult region schedule
The scoring drought for the Bear River girls soccer team extended to four matches following a 4-0 loss to Sky View at home last week. The Bears welcomed the Bobcats to town last Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bear River beat Sky View last season in Garland for its only region win of the season, but a repeat was not to be as the visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime and scoring an insurance goal in the second half to seal the win.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis earn win in Lake City
The Red Wing girls tennis team got good performances from its singles players as the Wingers defeated Lake City 6-1 on Monday. The Wingers swept singles play and took two of three in doubles action. Hannah Kosek got the sweep in her No. 1 singles match, beating Emily Mehrkens 6-0,...
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee girls soccer stuns Bridgewater-Raynham late
The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area. Take a look at the highlights from Monday's local high school action: Girls soccer: Durfee at Bridgewater Raynham SCORE: Durfee 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 ...
Tuesday's HS roundup: Kerens, Lantaigne lead Winnacunnet girls soccer
HAMPTON - Riley Kerens and Mia Lantaigne each scored two goals as the Winnacunnet High School girls soccer team defeated Spaulding, 6-1 on Tuesday in a Division I contest. Maitri Clifford and Taylor Burness also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4. Spaulding is 1-6. Marisa Reuss, Clifford, Kerens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wissports.net
Week 5 WSCA Boys Soccer State Rankings
The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (www.wisoccercoaches.com) has released its Week 5 Coaches Poll. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ. Boys Soccer: Standings | Stat Leaders.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys soccer ties Waseca
The Red Wing boys soccer team ended its Monday evening game in a 1-1 tie with Waseca. Samuel Noser scored for the Wingers and was assisted by Jay Dee Rivera. The Wingers put 14 shots on net. Winger goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made six saves. Red Wing has a week-long break...
Journal Inquirer
Manchester vs. Tolland Girls Soccer — Sept. 27, 2022
East Catholic tops RHAM for 5th straight girls soccer win. The East Catholic High girls soccer team won four games a year ago, none in the CCC East. Bu…
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Two second-half goals help Saint John Paul II girls soccer get win
The Saint John Paul II High girls soccer team used two second-half goals from Raegan Dillon to propel them to a 2-0 victory over Carver. The two goals were set up by Ella Cheney and Teagan Forde. The Lions defensive unit — Hannah Kalkus, Meah Dalrymple, Maggie Crofford and Sophie Menyhart — played well to preserve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taunton boys soccer breaks in new turf with win over Stoughton
TAUNTON — For the first time since the spring, Taunton High School held an athletic event on the newly renovated Aleixo “Tiger” Stadium on Wednesday. And so far, the Tigers are 1-0 on their new turf. The Taunton boys soccer team received the honor of being the...
Haverling girls soccer moves to 10-0
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Monday. The 12th-ranked Haverling girls soccer team moved to 10-0 this season with a 5-0 win at home against Dansville. Ella Yartym scored a goal for the Rams less than 12 minutes into the first half and Haverling led […]
Comments / 0