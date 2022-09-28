ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Journal

Girls soccer continues through difficult region schedule

The scoring drought for the Bear River girls soccer team extended to four matches following a 4-0 loss to Sky View at home last week. The Bears welcomed the Bobcats to town last Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bear River beat Sky View last season in Garland for its only region win of the season, but a repeat was not to be as the visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime and scoring an insurance goal in the second half to seal the win.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls tennis earn win in Lake City

The Red Wing girls tennis team got good performances from its singles players as the Wingers defeated Lake City 6-1 on Monday. The Wingers swept singles play and took two of three in doubles action. Hannah Kosek got the sweep in her No. 1 singles match, beating Emily Mehrkens 6-0,...
RED WING, MN
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Wildcats
wissports.net

Week 5 WSCA Boys Soccer State Rankings

The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (www.wisoccercoaches.com) has released its Week 5 Coaches Poll. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ. Boys Soccer: Standings | Stat Leaders.
WISCONSIN STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers boys soccer ties Waseca

The Red Wing boys soccer team ended its Monday evening game in a 1-1 tie with Waseca. Samuel Noser scored for the Wingers and was assisted by Jay Dee Rivera. The Wingers put 14 shots on net. Winger goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made six saves. Red Wing has a week-long break...
WASECA, MN
WETM 18 News

Haverling girls soccer moves to 10-0

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Monday. The 12th-ranked Haverling girls soccer team moved to 10-0 this season with a 5-0 win at home against Dansville. Ella Yartym scored a goal for the Rams less than 12 minutes into the first half and Haverling led […]
BATH, NY

