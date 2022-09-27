ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Sheridan, AR
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Sheridan, AR
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Celebration Of Life#Auction#Football Team#Culver#American Football#The Holy Trinity School
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour at Secrest Auditorium

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see the Etta May Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville!. Bring your Depends cause you are going to need them. The Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour is fun, fun, fun, 3 women that will tell you your life story. Complete the form below to register to win a pair of tickets to the show. Contest ends Wednesday, October 5 at midnight and winners will be drawn Thursday, October 6. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wosu.org

The history and future of Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
Your Radio Place

Road work will continue Thursday along I-70 in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The State Route 209 on ramp to I 70 east from Southgate Parkway in Cambridge will be closed on Thursday. The left lane to I-70 east will be worked on but with eastbound traffic in one lane it is needed to be closed for safety.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy