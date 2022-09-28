Read full article on original website
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
A US Air Force special operations aircraft has been stuck in a remote Norwegian nature preserve for almost a month following an 'emergency landing,' officials say
A Norwegian military official told Insider there is a plan to retrieve the aircraft by using a boat. There's hopes the operation will start next week.
Passenger Praised For Refusing To Change Seats On 10-Hour Flight So Family Could Sit Together
A passenger has been praised for refusing to give up his seat on a 10-hour flight so that a family could sit together. In this case, I’m totally on the side of the passenger. Passenger Praised (And I Praise Him Too) For Refusing To Change His Seat For Rude...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Video shows sparks flying from United Airlines flight forced to emergency land in Newark
Sparks flew and debris reportedly fell to the ground from a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at the Newark, New Jersey, airport early on Thursday morning."After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely," United said in a statement given to CNN. "Passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft is scheduled to depart this morning."A video taken by a bystander, allegedly featuring the plane taking off, showed a terrifying shower of sparks trailing the plane over its left wing...
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response
Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
Flying taxi ordered by American Airlines successfully completes first test flight
Vertical Aerospace's successful test flight of the VX4 marks a significant step in the development eVTOL aircraft technology.
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
American Airlines Offers the Next Step in Luxury Flying
Just like a hotel suite is roomier and more private than a regular room, an air suite strives to offer an additional level of luxury aboard a plane — a door for privacy. The word "suite," in the context of a plane, brings forth images of passengers moving around and sitting together around a roundtable like images from aboard Air Force One.
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair ‘left behind by American Airlines’
An American Airlines passenger landed in Florida for a Disney World trip only to find that luggage handlers had failed to load their wheelchair onto the flight. Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami. The self-proclaimed “theme park enthusiast” was en route...
Flying Car Startup Kittyhawk Crashes and Burns
“We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We’re still working on the details of what’s next,” the company said in a LinkedIn post. It’s a common futurist’s lament: “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”. There are some companies...
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
D-Fly Dragonfly Touted as World’s First Hyperscooter, Can Hit 25MPH and Has 50-Mile Range
The D-Fly Dragonfly is touted as the world’s first hyperscooter, powered by two 550-watt hub motors in each of the front wheels that can peak at up to 1,650W, driven by a removable 20W lithium battery. Its carbon fiber chassis can go anywhere, thanks to a fully independent dual-wishbone suspension, 10-inch slick tires and a ‘Full Tilt Steering System’.
