Aerospace & Defense

The Independent

Video shows sparks flying from United Airlines flight forced to emergency land in Newark

Sparks flew and debris reportedly fell to the ground from a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at the Newark, New Jersey, airport early on Thursday morning."After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely," United said in a statement given to CNN. "Passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft is scheduled to depart this morning."A video taken by a bystander, allegedly featuring the plane taking off, showed a terrifying shower of sparks trailing the plane over its left wing...
Daily Mail

Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response

Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
The Independent

Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats

A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
TheStreet

American Airlines Offers the Next Step in Luxury Flying

Just like a hotel suite is roomier and more private than a regular room, an air suite strives to offer an additional level of luxury aboard a plane — a door for privacy. The word "suite," in the context of a plane, brings forth images of passengers moving around and sitting together around a roundtable like images from aboard Air Force One.
nationalinterest.org

Flying Car Startup Kittyhawk Crashes and Burns

“We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We’re still working on the details of what’s next,” the company said in a LinkedIn post. It’s a common futurist’s lament: “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”. There are some companies...
The Independent

Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
techeblog.com

D-Fly Dragonfly Touted as World’s First Hyperscooter, Can Hit 25MPH and Has 50-Mile Range

The D-Fly Dragonfly is touted as the world’s first hyperscooter, powered by two 550-watt hub motors in each of the front wheels that can peak at up to 1,650W, driven by a removable 20W lithium battery. Its carbon fiber chassis can go anywhere, thanks to a fully independent dual-wishbone suspension, 10-inch slick tires and a ‘Full Tilt Steering System’.
