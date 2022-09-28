ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

City of Pataskala public notices for Sept. 29

By Special to Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vxxd_0iD5C8aR00

The City of Pataskala has announced the following open positions and public meetings.

Personnel Board of Review to meet Sept. 29

The Pataskala Personnel Board of Review will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to review the applications for the accounting clerk position. The meeting will be held in the administration conference room located at City Hall, located at 621 W. Broad Street Suite 2B, Pataskala, Ohio.

City seeking letters of interest for water and sewer district board seat

The City of Pataskala is accepting letters of interest and resumes for the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District Board Representative.

This representative must be a resident of the former Lima Township. The Board meets the second and last Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. and other times as may be required.

All letters of interest and resumes may be delivered to the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at 621 W. Broad Street, faxed to 740-927-0679 or emailed to khoskin@ci.pataskala.oh.us no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022. Interviews are anticipated to be held on Oct. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

If you have any questions please call Kathy Hoskinson at 740-927-4671.

Information submitted by the City of Pataskala.

