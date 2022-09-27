ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 39

D Tops
3d ago

America's universities are nothing but indoctrination centers of the left.... our children are no longer educated they're only politically indoctrinated in hate?

Reply(6)
19
Meri Brown
3d ago

As in any Trade/Industry Disciple we All know, Professors are Always people who Couldn't make it in their Specialty/Trade. So they Teach with an Agenda.

Reply
10
Ironinmywordsoflife
3d ago

Oh my, trying to say that universities are not leftist is insane propaganda.

Reply(12)
12
Related
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Myth#Stoke#Linus College#British
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 79% of Americans dissatisfied with the direction of the country

(The Center Square) – Only a fraction of Americans are satisfied "with the way things are going in the U.S.," according to a new poll. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 79% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed, compared to only 21% of Americans who say the opposite.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
msn.com

Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal

The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Liberal culture is about creating racists and cowards

Figures in the liberal cultural space tend to go one of two ways. Either they succumb to racist proselytism or they spinelessly go along with the mob. Either way, this process destroys any semblance of creativity or individual merit they possess. The crusade against Meg Smaker and her documentary Jihad...
ENTERTAINMENT
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
AGRICULTURE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kathy English: Journalists must explain our work to our readers

Journalists do our jobs in the belief that journalism — at its best — matters to citizens the world over. As journalists around the globe unite today on this World News Day to proclaim publicly that journalism makes a difference, we must not turn away from the discouraging fact — as stated in the 2022 Reuters Institute, Digital News Report — that, “the connection between journalism and the public may be fraying.”
WORLD
Newsweek

Antisemitism Graduates With America's Students | Opinion

As someone who has been monitoring the alarming normalization of hatred towards Israel— and by extension, Jews—on the American college campus, I am distressed that the Jewish communal world has not noticed these sentiments have an afterlife. They persist long after students have left the classroom, seeding a virulent, old/new form of hatred that is infiltrating American society.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy