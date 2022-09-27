Read full article on original website
D Tops
3d ago
America's universities are nothing but indoctrination centers of the left.... our children are no longer educated they're only politically indoctrinated in hate?
Reply(6)
19
Meri Brown
3d ago
As in any Trade/Industry Disciple we All know, Professors are Always people who Couldn't make it in their Specialty/Trade. So they Teach with an Agenda.
Reply
10
Ironinmywordsoflife
3d ago
Oh my, trying to say that universities are not leftist is insane propaganda.
Reply(12)
12
Related
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Candace Owens Says British Colonization of Africa Was a 'Net Positive'
"This is something that can be traced back to people just being extremely ignorant about history," the conservative commentator said on her talk show.
MedicalXpress
New research provides theory on why women stopped menstruating upon arrival at Nazi death camps
The horrific toll of the Holocaust, with its crimes against humanity amid the state-sponsored mass murder campaign that killed six million Jews and millions of others during World War II, has been scrutinized in numerous academic studies, books, films, and other works over decades. But one aspect of the extreme...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 79% of Americans dissatisfied with the direction of the country
(The Center Square) – Only a fraction of Americans are satisfied "with the way things are going in the U.S.," according to a new poll. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 79% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed, compared to only 21% of Americans who say the opposite.
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
msn.com
Parents were demonized for demanding schools reopen sooner. Now, we know they were right.
You can't say we didn't warn you. In 2020 and 2021, parents across the United States said repeatedly and passionately that keeping schools closed because of the pandemic would hurt student achievement. Now, the results are in – and they're not good. The National Center for Education Statistics recently...
Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism
I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal
The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
The Inflation Reduction Act Kills the Golden Goose That Could End Cancer | Opinion
By vacuuming up drug industry revenue with price controls, Democrats will drive down investment in research and development—and thereby reduce the chance we'll find a cure for cancer.
Michael Flynn Ominously Warns Governors May Soon 'Declare War'
And 90% of federal departments should be eliminated, urges Trump's first national security adviser. "Lock 'em up," he says at an Arizona campaign event.
Washington Examiner
Liberal culture is about creating racists and cowards
Figures in the liberal cultural space tend to go one of two ways. Either they succumb to racist proselytism or they spinelessly go along with the mob. Either way, this process destroys any semblance of creativity or individual merit they possess. The crusade against Meg Smaker and her documentary Jihad...
Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population
Black transgender people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people. The post Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population appeared first on NewsOne.
Asian Americans Are Sharing Their Experiences Of Racism While Traveling Abroad, And It How It Compares To Racism In The US
"This was the most blatant form of racism I experienced in a long time, and I still think about it to this day."
seafoodsource.com
Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in
Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
House Democrats demand resignation of World Bank chief over climate remarks
Twenty-seven House Democrats have joined a growing chorus of voices calling for the resignation of World Bank chief David Malpass after he made comments that critics say smacked of climate denial. In a letter sent Thursday to President Biden, representatives Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and 25 other Democrats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kathy English: Journalists must explain our work to our readers
Journalists do our jobs in the belief that journalism — at its best — matters to citizens the world over. As journalists around the globe unite today on this World News Day to proclaim publicly that journalism makes a difference, we must not turn away from the discouraging fact — as stated in the 2022 Reuters Institute, Digital News Report — that, “the connection between journalism and the public may be fraying.”
Most Americans want to address Confederate monuments in public spaces, poll finds
Story at a glance A new survey found Americans’ views on Confederate monuments to be both complex and tied to religious and political preferences. Nearly three-quarters of Americans, however, support efforts to address Confederate memorials in public spaces. Both Democrats and Black Americans are more likely than others to note symbols of the Confederacy in…
Antisemitism Graduates With America's Students | Opinion
As someone who has been monitoring the alarming normalization of hatred towards Israel— and by extension, Jews—on the American college campus, I am distressed that the Jewish communal world has not noticed these sentiments have an afterlife. They persist long after students have left the classroom, seeding a virulent, old/new form of hatred that is infiltrating American society.
msn.com
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue accuses government of using inflation to 'enslave us for their own greed and power'
Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue took a swipe at the Biden administration on Thursday over its handling of the inflation crisis, rising grocery costs and labor shortages that continue to cripple U.S. businesses. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Unanue accused the White House of weaponizing inflation...
Comments / 39