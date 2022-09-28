ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Storm reaches Category 4 strength (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeN3F_0iD5B8ce00

Hurricane Ian continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast early Wednesday, a day after the storm made landfall Tuesday near La Coloma, Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Nearly 45,000 customers without power in Florida

Update 5:51 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Nearly 45,000 customers in Florida are without power, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 44,759 customers in the state have lost power, including 19,449 in Miami-Dade County, 7,053 in Palm Beach County, 3,930 in Collier County, 3,201 in Lee County, 1,645 in Charlotte County and 1,618 in Sarasota County.

Ian upgraded to Category 4 hurricane

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Ian is now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Rain bands spreading across southern Florida Peninsula

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Rain bands from Hurricane Ian are spreading across the southern Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the storm’s eye measured a sustained wind of 60 mph and a wind gust of 83 mph, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 37 mph sustained wind and 47 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Tropical storm-force winds reach Florida’s southeast, southwest coasts

Update 3:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Tropical storm-force winds have reached the coasts of southeast and southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In a 3 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 90 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A sustained wind of 39 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph were reported at Biscayne Bay Light, the agency said. Meanwhile, a sustained wind of 35 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph were reported at Sanibel Island.

Ian moves closer to Florida’s west coast

Update 2:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is moving closer to Florida’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Ian producing storm surge flooding across lower Florida Keys

Update 1:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is producing storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 1 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 105 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

“The National Ocean Service tide gauge at Key West measured a peak water level of about 2.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water during the past couple of hours,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, a buoy west of the hurricane’s center reported a sustained wind of 63 mph and a gust of 89 mph, according to the statement. Additionally, a sustained wind of 66 mph and a gust of 97 mph were reported at Smith Shoal Light.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Ian expected to cause ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida, officials say

Update 12:34 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 12:30 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, the agency said.

The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Police in historic St. Augustine, Florida, say water is rising in many areas of the city and are advising residents to stay inside until after Hurricane Ian passes. The storm's center moved off the coast earlier Thursday, but the old city continued to see rain...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Boston 25 News WFXT

After Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida, hazardous conditions remain, authorities warn

Hurricane Ian packed a powerful punch across Florida on Wednesday after it made landfall in the southwestern part of the state as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The storm — downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning — has left more than 2.6 million Floridians without power, some of them stranded, and many whose homes were demolished by flooding and whose boats were ripped to pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at "highest risk" of a devastating storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Wind Gust#Florida Keys#Fpl#Hurricane Ian#Florida Power Light
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cooler here... Ian still hitting Florida

The forecast will cool for the remainder of the week. That “fall feel” will come with plenty of sun. Highs will be in the 60s through Saturday, even in the 50s Sunday for the Jimmy Fund Walk in Boston. Clouds from Ian will stream north this weekend and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Locals dealing with Florida devastation

QUINCY, Mass. — The Florida devastation is impacting the Boston-area community. We caught up with several people who are trying to locate loved ones and check in on properties they have in southwestern Florida. The photos are trickling in as Vaughn Wedge assesses the damage to his North Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden, DeSantis strike ceasefire as catastrophic Ian rocks Florida

What a difference a hurricane makes. Just a week ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 contender, trolled the country with the idea that he would fly migrants in Texas to Delaware near the home of President Biden. Biden, in a speech rallying congressional Democrats a few days earlier, derided the Republican governor's migrant expulsions as "playing politics with humans, using them as props."
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘This baby is mine today’: Florida woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel

MARATHON, Fla. — An employee at a hotel in the Florida Keys was arrested after investigators said she kidnapped a child. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday because a woman said her child had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, a hotel employee told them that Zita Gasperik, who also works at the hotel, had taken her 16-month-old child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
123K+
Followers
130K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy