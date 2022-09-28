Read full article on original website
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Camden exploring adding more classroom space to new high school
CAMDEN — Camden school officials are exploring adding additional classroom space, an auditorium and an auxiliary gym to the new high school that will be built on N.C. Highway 343. The move comes as Camden eyes the purchase of an additional 40 acres adjacent to the proposed school site. The Board of Education was given a cost estimate of around $18.4 million for the possible additions to the original design plan during a presentation by Moseley Architects Tuesday evening at a board work session. ...
How Nigerian students became ‘change agents’ in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren’t managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country’s cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely...
Collaborators Report on Successes and Challenges in Tackling Community Health Inequities
Effective collaboration across societal sectors—such as public health, housing, transportation, and social services—to address health inequities requires time, resources, and expertise, as well as a shared vision among stakeholders. These are among the key findings of an evaluation of Calling All Sectors, State Agencies Joined for Health, an initiative of the Health Impact Project, a collaboration of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and The Pew Charitable Trusts.
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
