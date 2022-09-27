Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
Electra man sentenced for shooting man, assaulting officer
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man who shot a man in Wichita Falls and then barricaded himself in an apartment and fought officers when they came to arrest him was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges. Rodolfo Rodriguez, 42, pleaded guilty in Judge Charles Barnard’s...
texomashomepage.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
texomashomepage.com
Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
texomashomepage.com
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
texomashomepage.com
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
texomashomepage.com
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
texomashomepage.com
Gold coin thief facing probation revocation
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist in Wichita Falls is once again facing revocation of his probation. The attorney for Russell Stallings was seeking to get a bond for him Thursday, Sept. 29, after he was arrested earlier this month and being held without bond.
Man sentenced to prison for assault of officer, burglary
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who in the space of two months assaulted and resisted officers at a motel and broke into a liquor store and had a confrontation with the owner is sentenced to prison. Dillon Hollar pleaded guilty to assault of an officer and will serve eight years, according to records. He […]
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
texomashomepage.com
Former firefighter pleads guilty to burglarizing fire station
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station. Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5...
texomashomepage.com
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
Man faces six new felony charges for drugs, guns
— A man with a lengthy criminal background faces six new felony charges after police said a search warrant led them to discover seven firearms and over 175 grams of various drugs
texomashomepage.com
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
texomashomepage.com
Man injured in motorcycle accident
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries after a motorcycle accident on Upper Charlie Road Wednesday night, September 28, 2022. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on FM 171 near Rogers Lane. A Trooper on-scene said the man lost control and went...
olneyenterprise.com
Olney man charged with felony animal cruelty
An Olney man with a previous conviction for animal cruelty was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with cruelty to a livestock animal in connection with a foundered horse in his care, Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. Tony Clayton, 54, was arrested a year ago for chaining a dog...
Victim wanted charge dropped but former deputy trial goes forward
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer who is charged with invasive video recording. Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s […]
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night. Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
Woman charged with biting officer, trying to take his weapon
A Wichita Falls woman faces several charges after police said she fought with them and bit and clamped down on an officer's cheek, then tried to take the officer's gun.
texomashomepage.com
Body found and identified in Jacksboro
JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
