Graham, TX

Electra man sentenced for shooting man, assaulting officer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man who shot a man in Wichita Falls and then barricaded himself in an apartment and fought officers when they came to arrest him was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges. Rodolfo Rodriguez, 42, pleaded guilty in Judge Charles Barnard’s...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Graham, TX
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Gold coin thief facing probation revocation

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist in Wichita Falls is once again facing revocation of his probation. The attorney for Russell Stallings was seeking to get a bond for him Thursday, Sept. 29, after he was arrested earlier this month and being held without bond.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Former firefighter pleads guilty to burglarizing fire station

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station. Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Man injured in motorcycle accident

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries after a motorcycle accident on Upper Charlie Road Wednesday night, September 28, 2022. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on FM 171 near Rogers Lane. A Trooper on-scene said the man lost control and went...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Olney man charged with felony animal cruelty

An Olney man with a previous conviction for animal cruelty was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with cruelty to a livestock animal in connection with a foundered horse in his care, Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. Tony Clayton, 54, was arrested a year ago for chaining a dog...
OLNEY, TX
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night. Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Body found and identified in Jacksboro

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
JACKSBORO, TX
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

