Android Authority

Use your smartwatch to get the best sleep ever: Practical tips

If you're tired of being tired, see what your watch can do to help. Considering we sleep every day, you’d think we’d be better at it. Instead, most people don’t get nearly enough shut-eye. If you find yourself yawning through the afternoon or relying heavily on overcaffeinated beverages, you might be running low on rest. Luckily, a device you’re already wearing can help: that’s right, the best smartwatches can also help you get better sleep.
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
TODAY.com

How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking

Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and This Is the Best (and Worst) Sleep Position for Smooth Digestion’

If you’re on a mission to improve your digestion, let me clue you in on a little secret: It’s not just what you eat, but how you eat that matters. For instance, eating while standing up versus sitting down can play a role in the way your stomach feels following a meal. Countless other lifestyle factors also come into play in this regard. (If you’ve ever dealt with intense episodes of stress, I’m sure you already know that the gut-brain connection is very real.)
TODAY.com

I am walking for weight loss. Should I track minutes, miles or steps?

Walk with us! Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the walking club with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan, and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
LiveScience

How long does it take to lose weight?

How long does it take to lose weight? In the age of instant gratification and dubious marketing claims, it may be difficult to have realistic expectations. Not to mention that when you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and your health seems to be getting worse, you may be tempted to set yourself an ambitious weight loss goal.
SHAPE

Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?

When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
TechRadar

The OG App throws out Instagram ads and takes you back to basics

Tired of the current state of the app, a group of developers took it upon themselves to create a version of Instagram that removes all of the ads and allows people to create custom feeds. It’s called The OG App (opens in new tab) and it takes Instagram back to...
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
TechRadar

This Roomba vacuums and mops, and it's about time

IRobot, known best for its popular Roomba range of robot vacuums, has announced two big developments for 2022 - a large OS update and a new model with a unique retractable mopping mechanism. This news is the first major development we’ve seen from the manufacturer since news broke in August...
msn.com

You Likely Won't Get Much Benefit From Taking L-Glutamine If You're Healthy

In the world of supplements, there are some most people are familiar with (looking at you, calcium) and others, like l-glutamine, that you may have heard of, but kinda-sorta have no idea what they are. L-glutamine benefits like immune health and healing sound pretty attractive, but what is it?. First,...
