Travis Barker & Joan Jett Perform “Cherry Bomb” & “Bad Reputation” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebrag.com
Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute
It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
RELATED PEOPLE
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic
Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins
For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration. On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California...
Watch Taylor Momsen unite with Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana members to play Soundgarden classics at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen did a fantastic job singing The Day I Tried To Live and Black Hole Sun
Watch pro-shot footage of Foo Fighters playing Walk with Blink-182's Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Two rock heavyweights united to play this cut from 2011 Foos album Wasting Light
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Shiflett Discusses Loss of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett discussed the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Speaking on an episode of The Plug With Justin Jay, Shiflett compared the loss to that of his father. "I remember for a long time after my dad died, you're sad about it,...
talentrecap.com
LeAnn Rimes Releases Spiritually Influenced Album ‘God’s Work’
The Masked Singer season four winner LeAnn Rimes recently released her newest album God’s Work. Previously disguised as The Sun in The Masked Singer, she released her spiritually influenced album that’s nearly three years in the making. LeAnn Rimes’s New Album God’s Work Shows Off Her Raw Talent...
Comments / 0