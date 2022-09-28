Read full article on original website
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.
The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
This father uprooted his life in South Carolina and raised $300,000 to move to Arizona to find out what happened to his missing son: 'I do have faith'
David Robinson, the father of a geologist who was last seen in June 2021, said he has had little help from local police, so he stepped up.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
Less Than Half of All Homicides in Alaska Are Committed With a Gun
Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. The increase in gun sales at the same time that murders spiked […]
Former Chief Deputy Attorney General and Candidate for Nevada State Supreme Court Charged in 1972 Hawaii Cold Case Murder
New details have emerged in a Hawaii cold case murder dating back more than 50 years — including the subsequent and surprising work history of the man charged in connection with the slaying. Tudor Chirila, also known as Tudor Chirila Jr., now 77, was taken into custody in the...
Hundreds remember slain LSU student as murder case goes unsolved
The shattered father of Louisiana State University student Allison "Allie" Rice saw her "beautiful face" for the last time Wednesday at her open-casket funeral before she was laid to rest. The private ceremony was held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, Louisiana, five days after she was...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
