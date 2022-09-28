ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.

The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
