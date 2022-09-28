ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022

Rock County

KYLE J. CHERRY, 29, of 107 Lukas Lane, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, eight months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

REUBEN A. FLORES, 40, of 119 S. Jackson St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT J. FREEMAN, 54, of 5 W. Lawton St., Edgerton, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 25 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CALEB A. GRAVES, 21, of 507 Center Ave., Janesville, two counts battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

NATHAN J. HARDEN, 34, of 200 E. Highway 14, Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision and four months jail. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

DIEGO HERNANDEZ-MIRANDA, 28, of 1811 Clover Lane, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed.

EVERETT L. JONES III, 38, of 1343 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content and misdemeanor ignition device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

RUSSELL A. KNUDSON, 42, of 8912 W. Whitmore Road, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber.

JOHN F. KRAUSE, 53, of 1105 Kellogg Ave., Unit B18, Janesville, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, one year probation.

ROBERT L. LEVERENZ, 46, of 15 W. Liberty St., Evansville, felony possess cocaine with intent and felony possess amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent, five years probation. Charges of six counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

KRISTI L. SORENSON, 54, of 324 Lake Shore Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

SEAN A. WALL, 20, of 358 E. High St., Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County

JORDAN R. GAULKE, 29, of 435 N. Tratt St., Whitewater, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years probation.

ELIZABETH A. MCELDERRY, 36, of 487 E. Mall Court, Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

MATTHEW D. NEWCOMB, 26, of Elkhorn, felony attempt strangulation and suffocation, three months jail and two years probation.

ANTONIA L. RUDIE, 28, of Elkhorn, felony possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

