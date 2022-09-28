Hawaii’s All-American Rodeo returns in full swing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Barrel racing, bull riding, pony rides, live music and more. It’s all taking place at this year’s 2022 All American Rodeo four-day event in Waimanalo.

Dita Holifield, owner of the All-American Rodeo said there will be so much excitement everywhere with “100 head of cattle against 100 paniolos, fighting out for $60,000 in cash and the coveted belt buckle. So, it’s going to be a season of excitement and we’re going to crown a lot of champions this year at the All-American Rodeo.”

Some competitors talked about what it’s like to compete in front of this many people again in three years. Real Pocock, a frequent All-American Rodeo champ said, “I’ve been doing it all my life and really enjoy it. My passion.”

This is her niece’s first time performing in front of a crowd this big.

Camerie Gouveia, first-time All-American competitor, said she just started barrel racing at the beginning of 2022 and when asked how she felt about competing Gouveia said she felt “nervous, but it’s very exciting to experience this kind of thing.”

One thing you can take away from this event if you have never been to a rodeo is to know “it’s like a whole lifestyle and that there’s there the future and rodeo kids go to college and they compete and we send a lot of people to college and there’s a lot of professionals out there that have come from Hawaii and compete and this is just another stage of it here in Oahu,’ said Pocock.

Dita Holifield said there will be something for everyone to enjoy, from keiki to kupuna.

There will be a petting zoo, pony rides and face paint for the keiki and for the adults, “we have the staple, the rodeo clowns coming from the mainland, and then we have the vendor village with food and clothing. There are also some guns around too. So there’s lots for everybody to do even if you’re not sitting in the stance the whole time,” said Holifield. Michael Warren, a Nashville recording artist, will also be performing live!

The competitions that will be taking place at the rodeo this year:

Monster Energy’s Bull Riding

Hardware Hawaii’s Ranch Bronc Riding

RMG Hawaii’s Joey Lorenzo Memorial Double Mugging

Paradise Lua’s Wahine Barrel Racing

Hawaiian Financial Credit Union’s Keiki Barrel Racing

Napa’s Match Barrel Racing

Star Advertiser’s Match Pole Bending

Stone Cold Air, LLC’s Roy Teves Memorial Team Roping

Hele’s Wahine and Youth Break Away Roping

Hawaii Building and Construction Trade Council’s Union Shoot Mugging Challenge

A fun fact Dita Holifield mentioned… this rodeo is the only All-American Rodeo with a view of the ocean!