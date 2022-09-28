ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Arenado Wins First Division Title of 10-Year Career as Cardinals Clinch

By Jack Vita
 1 day ago

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his first division title of his illustrious career, as the St. Louis Cardinals clinched their second National League Central division title in four years, Tuesday night.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is in the prime of his illustrious career, a career in which he has taken home his share of hardware.

Arenado is a seven-time National League All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove award winner and four-time Silver Slugger. Arenado has finished top-10 in National League MVP voting five different times and made the playoffs three times. But Tuesday night, accomplished something for the first time in his ten-year career: a division title.

"It feels great," Arenado said. "I love these guys, man. They've always had my back. I shared with them early on. I was like, 'Hey man, I've never won the division, man. That's what I want to accomplish first and then we'll make our way down. They've been reminding me constantly, throughout the whole week, like, 'We're going to win this division for you. So it's been really cool. It means a lot, but it's not about me, man, it's about this group. I'm just thankful to be part of a great group like this... I love everyone here."

After eight years with the Colorado Rockies, Arenado was traded to the Cardinals in January 2021. The Rockies have never won a National League West division title.

The Cardinals failed to win the National League Central in 2022, but still made the postseason as a National League Wild Card team. The Cardinals won their second division title in four years Tuesday night with their 6-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee. It is their fourth-straight postseason appearance.

Arenado, 30, is slashing .295/.358/.898 with 30 home runs and 100 RBI in 143 games this season.

Elizabeth Hanley
1d ago

Arenado is one of my favorite players. So talented both offensively and defensively!

