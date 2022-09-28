Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Week 6 D9 football: Central Clarion, Redbank Valley put 5-0s to the test
Two matchups featuring one of the three District 9 unbeaten football teams against a 3-2 foe catch our eye this week as the season enters Week 6. The district has 13 games that all fall on Friday night. The 5-0 Redbank Valley Bulldogs host Union/A-C Valley in New Bethlehem while...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 28, 2022 VB Recaps: Birthday Girl Karastury Helps Conneaut Past Clarion; Pfaff Lifts DuBois to Win
LINESVILLE, Pa. – In a matchup of volleyball powerhouses, defending District 10 Class 3A champion Conneaut topped reigning PIAA Class 1A champion Clarion, 3-0 (30-28, 25-19, 25-16). Rewatch the match:. It was a matchup that saw Clarion have four set points in the opening set, only to watch Conneaut...
d9and10sports.com
Clarion, St. Marys Take Home D9 Boys’ Team Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
KANE, Pa. – Clarion and St. Marys brought home District 9 boys’ golf team titles Wednesday. Played at the Kane Country Club, Clarion won the Class 2A title with a score of 322, 25 shots better than second-place Moniteau (347). The Bobcats’ team, under the direction of Jay...
d9and10sports.com
Corry VB Tops Fairview While Raising Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization
CORRY, Pa. – At its Pink Out game, Corry used 12 kills, two aces, and a block from Aubrey Chase to knock off visiting Fairview, 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). D9/10 Volleyball Recaps • Cochranton VB Tops Maplewood. “What a wonderful night in the cool but loud Corry High...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Maplewood travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 volleyball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Eisenhower High School. Watch above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 28, 2022 Soccer: Slippery Rock, Coudy Boys Get Close Wins; Mercer, Cathedral Prep Roll
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Gavin Siegried’s first-half goal proved to be the difference as Slippery Rock earned a 1-0 win over Hickory. Nick Kingerski had the assist, while Connor Wallace had the shutout in net. MERCER 6, SHARPSVILLE 1. SHARPSVILLE, Pa. – Cole Cunningham and Max Ellis scored...
d9and10sports.com
Meadville’s Parks Earns Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network Volleyball Performance of the Week
WARREN, Pa. – Meadville’s Emma Parks earned the Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network (D9and10Sports.com) Volleyball Performance of the Week in fan voting. Parks earned 44% of the vote (19,791 votes) well ahead of second-place finisher Leigha Nelson of Port Allegany (34%, 15,434). Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert was third with 3,567 votes (8%). There were a total of 45,109 votes cast with voters able to cast as many votes as they chose.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock looks to keep rolling as PSAC Teams Head Into Week 5
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – It’s week five of the college football season, as well as the second week of PSAC West play. Slippery Rock comes in ranked No. 8 in the country, looking to improve upon its third consecutive 4-0 start when they travel to IUP on Saturday for a showdown with the Crimson Hawks. In the Rock’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill, Conneaut grad Kyle Sheets had three receptions for 49 yards, while Cathedral Prep alum Jaheim Howard had four tackles in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst.
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Joins Current Tennessee Titans Star Henry in Rare Company
OIL CITY, Pa. – Despite Oil City’s 21-20 setback to Northwestern last week, junior running back Ethen Knox continued his assault on the record books. Per MaxPreps, Knox is believed to be the fastest back to 2,000 yards in a season ever with 2,007 yards on 177 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry, and 401.4 yards per game.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Conneaut Volleyball
LINESVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Linesville in a District 9/10 crossover volleyball match. Andy Close will have the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Katie Sheeler, Kate Rhinehart, and Carrie Drummond combined for 26 kills and five aces to lead visiting Otto-Eldred to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) win over Smethport. Cochranton Knocks off Maplewood; Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change. Sheeler had a match-high 12 kills...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 26, 2022 VB Recaps: Orinko Paces Sheffield Win; Reynolds, Higley Lead Union City
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Kassidy Orinko had nine kills, nine digs, and four blocks as Sheffield earned a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 26-24) win at Youngsville. Orinko was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Match and talked about the win. Kadence Steffan had 23 set assists and five...
‘He loved Youngstown’: A look back at Tom Holden’s exceptional career as a WKBN anchor
Wednesday night is the induction ceremony for the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. One of WKBN's most legendary broadcasters is being honored.
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
Poland home makes the cover of national magazine
A Poland couple has their home's story featured in the November edition of a national magazine. We got the story of the eight-hour photo shoot.
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
butlerradio.com
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
butlerradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Herman Rd. Crash
Multiple people were injured in a crash near Fenelton Wednesday night. The two vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Herman Road about a mile west of Clearfield Road. Details surrounding the crash are unclear, but a medical helicopter was called to take at least one person to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
