Cochranton, PA

d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
RUSSELL, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Maplewood travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 volleyball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Eisenhower High School. Watch above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
GUYS MILLS, PA
d9and10sports.com

Meadville’s Parks Earns Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network Volleyball Performance of the Week

WARREN, Pa. – Meadville’s Emma Parks earned the Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network (D9and10Sports.com) Volleyball Performance of the Week in fan voting. Parks earned 44% of the vote (19,791 votes) well ahead of second-place finisher Leigha Nelson of Port Allegany (34%, 15,434). Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert was third with 3,567 votes (8%). There were a total of 45,109 votes cast with voters able to cast as many votes as they chose.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Slippery Rock looks to keep rolling as PSAC Teams Head Into Week 5

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – It’s week five of the college football season, as well as the second week of PSAC West play. Slippery Rock comes in ranked No. 8 in the country, looking to improve upon its third consecutive 4-0 start when they travel to IUP on Saturday for a showdown with the Crimson Hawks. In the Rock’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill, Conneaut grad Kyle Sheets had three receptions for 49 yards, while Cathedral Prep alum Jaheim Howard had four tackles in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oil City’s Knox Joins Current Tennessee Titans Star Henry in Rare Company

OIL CITY, Pa. – Despite Oil City’s 21-20 setback to Northwestern last week, junior running back Ethen Knox continued his assault on the record books. Per MaxPreps, Knox is believed to be the fastest back to 2,000 yards in a season ever with 2,007 yards on 177 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry, and 401.4 yards per game.
OIL CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Clarion at Conneaut Volleyball

LINESVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Linesville in a District 9/10 crossover volleyball match. Andy Close will have the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
CLARION, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday

A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
MERCER, PA
butlerradio.com

Five Injured In Route 8 Crash

Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Multiple People Injured In Herman Rd. Crash

Multiple people were injured in a crash near Fenelton Wednesday night. The two vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Herman Road about a mile west of Clearfield Road. Details surrounding the crash are unclear, but a medical helicopter was called to take at least one person to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
FENELTON, PA

