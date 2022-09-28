Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – It’s week five of the college football season, as well as the second week of PSAC West play. Slippery Rock comes in ranked No. 8 in the country, looking to improve upon its third consecutive 4-0 start when they travel to IUP on Saturday for a showdown with the Crimson Hawks. In the Rock’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill, Conneaut grad Kyle Sheets had three receptions for 49 yards, while Cathedral Prep alum Jaheim Howard had four tackles in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst.

