Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 28, 2022 VB Recaps: Birthday Girl Karastury Helps Conneaut Past Clarion; Pfaff Lifts DuBois to Win
LINESVILLE, Pa. – In a matchup of volleyball powerhouses, defending District 10 Class 3A champion Conneaut topped reigning PIAA Class 1A champion Clarion, 3-0 (30-28, 25-19, 25-16). Rewatch the match:. It was a matchup that saw Clarion have four set points in the opening set, only to watch Conneaut...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 28, 2022 Soccer: Slippery Rock, Coudy Boys Get Close Wins; Mercer, Cathedral Prep Roll
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Gavin Siegried’s first-half goal proved to be the difference as Slippery Rock earned a 1-0 win over Hickory. Nick Kingerski had the assist, while Connor Wallace had the shutout in net. MERCER 6, SHARPSVILLE 1. SHARPSVILLE, Pa. – Cole Cunningham and Max Ellis scored...
d9and10sports.com
Hickory, McDowell Claim D10 Girls’ Team Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Hickory girls golf team took the first step in defending its PIAA Class 2A title by first defending its District 10 title at The Country Club of Meadville. The Hornets led by a 77 from Sasha Petrochko, beat Mercyhurst Prep 244-262 for the crown, while...
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock looks to keep rolling as PSAC Teams Head Into Week 5
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – It’s week five of the college football season, as well as the second week of PSAC West play. Slippery Rock comes in ranked No. 8 in the country, looking to improve upon its third consecutive 4-0 start when they travel to IUP on Saturday for a showdown with the Crimson Hawks. In the Rock’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill, Conneaut grad Kyle Sheets had three receptions for 49 yards, while Cathedral Prep alum Jaheim Howard had four tackles in IUP’s 33-16 win over Mercyhurst.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Conneaut Volleyball
LINESVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Linesville in a District 9/10 crossover volleyball match. Andy Close will have the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Meadville’s Parks Earns Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network Volleyball Performance of the Week
WARREN, Pa. – Meadville’s Emma Parks earned the Sept. 19-22 YDL Sports Network (D9and10Sports.com) Volleyball Performance of the Week in fan voting. Parks earned 44% of the vote (19,791 votes) well ahead of second-place finisher Leigha Nelson of Port Allegany (34%, 15,434). Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert was third with 3,567 votes (8%). There were a total of 45,109 votes cast with voters able to cast as many votes as they chose.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion, St. Marys Take Home D9 Boys’ Team Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
KANE, Pa. – Clarion and St. Marys brought home District 9 boys’ golf team titles Wednesday. Played at the Kane Country Club, Clarion won the Class 2A title with a score of 322, 25 shots better than second-place Moniteau (347). The Bobcats’ team, under the direction of Jay...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
RELATED PEOPLE
d9and10sports.com
Corry VB Tops Fairview While Raising Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization
CORRY, Pa. – At its Pink Out game, Corry used 12 kills, two aces, and a block from Aubrey Chase to knock off visiting Fairview, 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). D9/10 Volleyball Recaps • Cochranton VB Tops Maplewood. “What a wonderful night in the cool but loud Corry High...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Joins Current Tennessee Titans Star Henry in Rare Company
OIL CITY, Pa. – Despite Oil City’s 21-20 setback to Northwestern last week, junior running back Ethen Knox continued his assault on the record books. Per MaxPreps, Knox is believed to be the fastest back to 2,000 yards in a season ever with 2,007 yards on 177 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry, and 401.4 yards per game.
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams
COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Selling Cocaine in Bradford
A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Bradford. According to court filings, 41-year-old Michael Lissmore allegedly sold five grams of cocaine to a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force on October 4th of last year. Lissmore was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to McKean...
erienewsnow.com
Man Struck By Tractor Trailer On Interstate-90 In Chautauqua County
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A man was struck by an 18-wheel tractor trailer on Interstate-90 in Chautauqua County on Thursday. According to fire dispatch, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near mile marker 457.8 between Hanover and Allegany Roads. The...
erienewsnow.com
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Frost Advisory Issued for Friday Morning
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for much of Pennsylvania beginning at 1 a.m. Friday. The advisory runs until 9 a.m. Friday, with temperatures bottoming around 31 or 32 degrees in higher elevations. “Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered...
wesb.com
Obituary: Timothy J. Cummiskey (1954-2022)
Timothy J. Cummiskey, 68, of 9 Southgate Road, Bradford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence. Born April 10, 1954, in Bradford, he was a son of the late John F. “Jack” and Jean Marie (Carlson) Cummiskey. He was a 1972...
Comments / 0