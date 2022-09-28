ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

California becomes 1st state to create Office of Gun Violence Prevention

California has become the first state in the nation to create an office dedicated to preventing gun violence, The Washington Post reports. On Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of the California Department of Justice's Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will work with stakeholders to develop strategies to tackle the issue of gun violence in the U.S.
Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
Bill introduced in Senate to improve mental health care

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate that aims to improve health insurance coverage for mental health. According to Smith, 70% of health insurance companies are not providing equal coverage options for physical and mental health concerns. Smith’s bill aims...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
DENVER, CO
Pediatrician who survived Highland Park parade massacre going to Washington to call for assault weapons ban

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- They are survivors from 12 mass shootings — hundreds of people on Thursday will gather in Washington, D.C. to push law makers to federally ban assault weapons. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday with a pediatrician who has a unique perspective, and loud message for those in D.C.Emily Lieberman and her family had their picture snapped at the Highland Park July 4th parade – just minutes before a shooter opened fire on the crowd. Seven people died in the massacre, and dozens were wounded."When we all of the sudden started hearing this, 'Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Dealers Are Already Skirting Biden’s Ghost Gun Rule

Ghost gun dealers have already found ways around the Biden Administration’s effort to curb the sale of homemade, untraceable firearms. A rule that went into effect on August 24 requires sellers to serialize “ready to build” ghost gun kits and conduct background checks on prospective buyers. As The Trace and CBS News reported, the impending regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives prompted a fire sale of kits from dealers looking to offload their inventories. Now that the rule is in effect, sellers are simply offering ghost gun parts for sale individually.
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December.  Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week — a […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bennet, Hickenlooper team up on legislation aiming to protect election workers

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper joined a team of Democratic lawmakers in sponsoring legislation to address threats made against election workers. The bill arises from several efforts: A year ago, the U.S. Justice Department, responding to a rising number of threats against election workers, set up a task force to assess allegations of those threats and to prosecute when appropriate.
What to know about Colorado's "precarious" economic picture

Two new forecasts offer a cautionary outlook on the direction of Colorado's economy after years of sustained growth.State of play: Greg Sobetski, the Legislature's chief economist, called the current economic landscape "precarious" in a recent presentation to lawmakers.The state's economy is moving into a transition period, economists said.For the first time in more than a decade, Colorado's economic growth is expected to plateau. The state budget's discretionary spending — the bulk of tax collections — is expected to see growth near 1% for the next two years before it expands to 4% in fiscal year 2024-25.Details: Here are three dynamics...
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 77 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 77 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
