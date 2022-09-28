ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton man charged with attempted murder declared incompetent

By By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg
The Crescent-News
WAUSEON — A man charged in Fulton County Common Pleas Court with several counts of attempted murder has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Magistrate Christian Dreyer made the ruling during a recent hearing in the case of Guy Holmes, 64, Swanton, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder, each a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated arson, each a second-degree felony.

A pretrial had been held in his case on Aug. 19 when a second attempt was made for him to be evaluated by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo. An initial attempt had failed when he refused to cooperate, according to court documents.

The second attempt was successful, and Holmes appeared recently via video in common pleas court from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his court-appointed attorney, Ty Mahaffey of Swanton, appeared in common pleas court. Based upon a report from the aforementioned treatment center Dreyer declared Holmes incompetent to stand trial at this time.

However, the ruling noted that “there is a substantial probability that defendant will become competent to stand trial within six months if he is provided with a course of treatment.” He was referred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo “for a period not to exceed six months.”

Holmes later will be re-evaluated to determine his mental competency.

The indictment alleges that he caused “physical harm” to an occupied structure at 3701 Fulton County Road F — located south of U.S. 20A between Delta and Swanton — on May 20 by purposeful means of “fire or explosion.” The indictment also states that he “engaged in conduct that, if successful, would have resulted in the deaths of three people.”

Patricia Kaplan, Diane Gase and Davonta Autman are named in the indictment as victims.

The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group.

