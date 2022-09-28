Read full article on original website
Related
thesunpapers.com
Out of the Darkness walk comes to Laurel Acres Park
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s seventh annual Burlington County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention will be held at the township’s Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. The goal of the walk is to end the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness. Kyra Berry,...
COVID cases increase in Camden County
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County defies trends by keeping health insurance rates stable
The Burlington County Commissioners announced that strong financial management will spare county employees from having to face large health insurance premium hikes next year. The new 2023 fiscal year budget adopted by the Burlington County Insurance Commission keeps rates flat for the upcoming year. The rates are assessed on the paychecks of the enrolled employees of Burlington County, the Burlington County Bridge Commission, Rowan College at Burlington County and the Burlington County Board of Social Services to cover their medical and prescription drugs benefits.
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County receives HazMat Vehicle through American Rescue Plan funds
National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, liaison to the Emergency Response Department, is excited to announce the latest acquisition to the Hazmat Response Team, the HazMat Vehicle that was acquired using American Rescue Plan funds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Library System received grant from the State
Commissioner Lyman Barnes, liaison to the Gloucester County Library System is excited to announce that the Mullica Hill Library has been awarded an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant in the amount of $20,000 from the New Jersey State Library. These funds will be used to teach Digital Literacy classes to adult residents in Gloucester County. The classes will be free and will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Classes will include Excel, Word, Basic Computer and Email skills as well as career search skills and resume assistance. Space is limited so sign up early and in person. For more information check out the library’s website at www.gcls.org. or call 856-223-6048.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
‘What are they going to do next?’: Health concerns emerge as officials get ready to clean up Camden’s toxic pile of dirt
Isa Martinez said the lot across the street from her home in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood was empty until about two years ago. That’s when she said trucks started to bring debris to dump on the site. “The houses are shaking, everything is just going crazy,” she said....
thesunpapers.com
Commissioners approve $1.1 million of grants for recreational and historic enhancement projects
The Camden County Commissioner Board has approved the recommendations of the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historical Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to award $700,000 to 28 recreation facility enhancement projects and $405,000 to nine historic preservation projects throughout the county. “These funds will be utilized for several purposes from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ PEN
Garden State Pet Center: Oaklyn Resident Prepares New Pet Shop in Audubon Storefront
Victor Santucci’s pet store will offer holistic foods, treats, and supplements for all manner of pets, with a special focus on birds, including grooming and boarding services. Victor Santucci remembers April 5, 2022 as one of the most difficult days in his life. That’s the day that a fire...
thesunpapers.com
“A really fun event”
For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
6abc
Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
downbeach.com
Orthopaedic surgeon joins Shore Physicians Group
SOMERS POINT – Shore Physicians Group announced today that orthopaedic surgeon Dante Marconi, MD, has joined its Orthopaedic Division located at 710 Centre St. Dr. Marconi will begin seeing patients Monday, Oct. 3. Marconi’s orthopaedic surgery specialties are in sports medicine and shoulder surgery. He cares for patients aged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesunpapers.com
Home and school hosts board of education candidate forum
Moorestown’s Home & School organization will be hosting a Board of Education (BOE) Candidate Forum via Zoom on Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Moorestown Braver Angels Alliance will be moderating the event. The candidate forum provides voters with an opportunity to get to know each of the candidates so they can make informed decisions on Election Day.
Study Will Look at Safety and Development Potential for Route 291 Corridor
A study is underway to look at how to make Route 291 in Delaware County safer and more user-friendly for the communities it passes through. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commissionand members of Delaware County Council announced Tuesday afternoon that a $150,000 road safety study will be conducted on Route 291.
thesunpapers.com
Cinnaminson Board of education seeks committed new member
The township board of education discussed the hire of a new member at its Sept. 19 meeting, a move that will increase membership from nine to 10. “The board held a special meeting to conduct interviews of potential board of education candidates,” said School Superintendent Stephen M. Cappello. “Six residents interviewed for the position.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
Comments / 0