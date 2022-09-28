ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Out of the Darkness walk comes to Laurel Acres Park

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s seventh annual Burlington County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention will be held at the township’s Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. The goal of the walk is to end the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness. Kyra Berry,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID cases increase in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County defies trends by keeping health insurance rates stable

The Burlington County Commissioners announced that strong financial management will spare county employees from having to face large health insurance premium hikes next year. The new 2023 fiscal year budget adopted by the Burlington County Insurance Commission keeps rates flat for the upcoming year. The rates are assessed on the paychecks of the enrolled employees of Burlington County, the Burlington County Bridge Commission, Rowan College at Burlington County and the Burlington County Board of Social Services to cover their medical and prescription drugs benefits.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County receives HazMat Vehicle through American Rescue Plan funds

National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, liaison to the Emergency Response Department, is excited to announce the latest acquisition to the Hazmat Response Team, the HazMat Vehicle that was acquired using American Rescue Plan funds.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collingswood, NJ
Government
City
Collingswood, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Library System received grant from the State

Commissioner Lyman Barnes, liaison to the Gloucester County Library System is excited to announce that the Mullica Hill Library has been awarded an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant in the amount of $20,000 from the New Jersey State Library. These funds will be used to teach Digital Literacy classes to adult residents in Gloucester County. The classes will be free and will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Classes will include Excel, Word, Basic Computer and Email skills as well as career search skills and resume assistance. Space is limited so sign up early and in person. For more information check out the library’s website at www.gcls.org. or call 856-223-6048.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thesunpapers.com

Commissioners approve $1.1 million of grants for recreational and historic enhancement projects

The Camden County Commissioner Board has approved the recommendations of the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historical Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to award $700,000 to 28 recreation facility enhancement projects and $405,000 to nine historic preservation projects throughout the county. “These funds will be utilized for several purposes from...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Seasonal Flu#Elderly People#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#Scottish#White Horse Pike#The Health Department#Rsvp
thesunpapers.com

“A really fun event”

For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
6abc

Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
downbeach.com

Orthopaedic surgeon joins Shore Physicians Group

SOMERS POINT – Shore Physicians Group announced today that orthopaedic surgeon Dante Marconi, MD, has joined its Orthopaedic Division located at 710 Centre St. Dr. Marconi will begin seeing patients Monday, Oct. 3. Marconi’s orthopaedic surgery specialties are in sports medicine and shoulder surgery. He cares for patients aged...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
thesunpapers.com

Home and school hosts board of education candidate forum

Moorestown’s Home & School organization will be hosting a Board of Education (BOE) Candidate Forum via Zoom on Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Moorestown Braver Angels Alliance will be moderating the event. The candidate forum provides voters with an opportunity to get to know each of the candidates so they can make informed decisions on Election Day.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Cinnaminson Board of education seeks committed new member

The township board of education discussed the hire of a new member at its Sept. 19 meeting, a move that will increase membership from nine to 10. “The board held a special meeting to conduct interviews of potential board of education candidates,” said School Superintendent Stephen M. Cappello. “Six residents interviewed for the position.”
CINNAMINSON, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy