Michigan man given prison time in fatal crash case

WAUSEON — A Michigan man was sentenced to prison here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for causing the traffic death of another person in January.

David Foster, 33, Morenci, Mich., was given a prison term of 5 1/2 years on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

The last charge also contained a firearm specification alleging that he possessed a firearm “while committing this offense.”

Charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office and Foster’s attorney, Catherine Meehan of North Olmsted (near Cleveland)

The charges stem from a fatal traffic crash on Jan. 22 at U.S. 20 and Fulton County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township in northern Fulton County.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s crash report, Foster was operating a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 20 when he collided with a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth Montie, 66, Toledo, which was southbound on Fulton County Road 10-3 and had pulled into the intersection.

Montie was taken by air ambulance from Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in Montie’s vehicle, Paul Fenton, 61, Jasper, Mich., also was seriously injured and was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent as well while Foster sustained serious injury and was flown to Toledo Hospital.

The crash report noted that Foster was suspected to have been consuming marijuana and an “other drug.”