The Unconventional Story Behind Kris Stewart's Gender Advocacy Initiative And Upward Trajectory In The Health Care Sector

On July 16, the national suicide lifeline number changed from ten digits to the simpler 988, in hopes of making it easier for people in crisis to get help. Two months later, data shows there's been a significant uptick in calls — but longstanding concerns remain about the potential risk of police intervention in critical situations. Data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on September 9 showed that 45% more people contacted the new national suicide lifeline in August 2022 than in the same month last year. More than 361,000 calls, texts and chats came through to...

