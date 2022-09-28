ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Area police reports

 1 day ago

Area police reports

State patrol---

Sunday, 4:33 p.m., on Chase Street in Stryker, a northbound vehicle driven by Shannon Bass, 44, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.

Monday, 5:45 a.m., at milepost 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Walter Lathrop, 44, Ottawa, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Thursday, 8:30 a.m., at Industrial Drive and the U.S. 24/6 eastbound entrance ramp, a semi driven by Sukchain Singh, 35, Brapton, Ontario, Canada, struck the rear of a semi driven by Christopher Coney, 33, Alexander, Arkansas, that was parked on the entrance ramp. Coney left the scene without identifying himself. He was later contacted by telephone by police and offered to pay for damages.

Friday, 9:43 p.m., on Yeager Street, just east of Detroit Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Ava Budny, 17, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway, struck a guide wire and then a utility pole, flipping the vehicle onto its side. Budny was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.

Fulton sheriff---

Monday, 9:17 a.m., on U.S. 20A, approaching County Road 22 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kyle Murray, 27, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brandon Magrum, 36, Delta. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Murray was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Defiance, OH
