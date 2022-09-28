Henry County common pleas

Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison term to run concurrent with a sentence imposed in Williams County. A second count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Tesha Brown, 21, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete an assessment and any recommended treatment or counseling. She also was given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). A charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A second count of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. He was placed on community control for two years, given 365 days in CCNO with 255 days suspended and credit for 110 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $1,000 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension.

Nicholas Kesler, 34, Butler, Ind., pleaded guilty to telephone harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in CCNO with 173 days suspended and fined $250. The charge was amended from menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

Douglas Scott, 34, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in CCNO with 117 days suspended and credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

An indictment against Seth Wyse, 40, Ridgeville Corners, for theft and safecracking, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.