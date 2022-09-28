ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Henry County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 1 day ago

Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison term to run concurrent with a sentence imposed in Williams County. A second count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Tesha Brown, 21, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete an assessment and any recommended treatment or counseling. She also was given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). A charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A second count of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. He was placed on community control for two years, given 365 days in CCNO with 255 days suspended and credit for 110 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $1,000 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension.

Nicholas Kesler, 34, Butler, Ind., pleaded guilty to telephone harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in CCNO with 173 days suspended and fined $250. The charge was amended from menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

Douglas Scott, 34, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in CCNO with 117 days suspended and credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

An indictment against Seth Wyse, 40, Ridgeville Corners, for theft and safecracking, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

sent-trib.com

Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release

A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: The mysterious death of Kenneth Awls Jr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Awls Junior was murdered right after he got inside his car. Toledo Police say on April 19, 2015, Awls walked to his vehicle on Cottage Street, near Central and Cherry streets in Toledo. He got inside. Moments later, someone approached and opened fire. Police say...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree. Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
LIMA, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners

WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city

Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
FINDLAY, OH
