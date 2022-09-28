Read full article on original website
Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society
EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
China's biggest lake declares 'red alert' as long drought lingers
SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The central Chinese province of Jiangxi has declared a water supply "red alert" for the first time after the Poyang freshwater lake, the country's biggest, dwindled to a record low, the Jiangxi government said on Friday.
Red kite chicks born during droughts are scarred for life: The hidden threat of climate change to wildlife conservation
Take a drive down England's M40 motorway and chances are you'll see a large bird with a forked tail overhead searching for roadkill: the red kite. The conservation status of this species has looked promising in recent years. Assessments made between 2005 and 2019 classified red kites as "near threatened" on the IUCN Red List, a global system for classifying each species' extinction risk. Population growth throughout large swathes of the red kite's range meant that the species was bumped up to "least concern" in 2020.
Plant a spectacular native with tropical looks
Hardy aroids are so much easier to grow than their exotic and expensive cousins – but they look just as good
Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them
Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
Shrinking Mississippi River Puts American Farm Trade at Risks
American farmers are facing yet another supply-chain headache just as harvest season gets into high gear: A shrinking Mississippi River. The critical trade route for US crops and fertilizer used to grow them has had such a steep drop in water level that vessel traffic is being limited. Agriculture shipments are starting to stall and the fear is conditions could worsen, said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Cotton Grower Larkin Martin: ‘It Ain’t Your Granddaddy’s Farm’
As part of NYC Climate Week last week, agricultural science and technology company Indigo Ag brought three sustainable farmers to New York to discuss their regenerative practices with the media. Rivet sat down with farmer Larkin Martin, whose Martin Farms in Alabama is a seventh-generation operation that grows cotton, corn,...
US tomato production is fairly stable
In the major commercial growing regions of California, Florida, and Mexico, the production of tomatoes in the US has also been fairly stable, as tomatoes don’t require a ton of inputs other than water and fertilizer, said Rubin. Tomatoes are grown year-round, leading to more even margins than for seasonally-grown produce, he said. “When you look at all the cost structures of cultivators and growing, it really hasn’t changed,” said Rubin. “Inputs have risen a little bit, but demand-supply sort of remained stagnant.” As a result, tomato prices have stayed relatively stable at the supermarket.
HPAI spurs record turkey and egg prices
Fall is here with Thanksgiving around the corner, and that means turkey and pumpkin pie are on everybody’s menus. However, you might have to stretch your budget a little higher this year. As you plan your holiday meal, American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Brent Nelson said you will notice higher prices for turkey and eggs.
Team reports on a fungus that simultaneously combats two of the worst threats to banana plantation yields
The banana borer Cosmopolites sordidus and the disease Fusarium wilt, caused by the soil-borne fungus Fusarium oxysporum, are among the most harmful pests that threaten the livelihoods of banana growers, who face major challenges in attempting to control them. The former is a species of weevil that bores into the plant's rhizome (the underground stem that produces roots and shoots), weakening its root system, reducing nutrient absorption and significantly lowering yield. The adult insect also spreads and increases infection by other pathogens. Fusarium wilt, popularly known as Panama disease, is a fungal disease that blocks the flow of water and nutrients, spreading rapidly and eventually killing the plant.
‘That’s my yard – get out’: Aussie farmers blast Instagrammers trampling fields
Australian farmers have slammed Instagram influencers for trespassing and endangering drivers in pursuit of a perfect “golden field” image.The states of New South Wales and Victoria are famous for their fields of canola (also known as rape), a crop with bright yellow flowers that form a surreal sweep of yellow against a blue sky.The towns of Cowra, Temora and Coolamon in New South Wales, as well as Lexton, Ballarat, Shepparton and Beaufort in Victoria, are famous for their proximity to the bright butter-yellow meadows.Destination NSW has even capitalised on the trend for a “golden field” selfie, encouraging tourists in a...
Brazilian soybean growers' use of biofertilizer examined
Using biofertilizer on 80% of their planted area, Brazilian soybean growers are enjoying the environmental and economic benefits of employing the microbiome instead of chemical fertilizers. The microbiome is the community of fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms in a given environment. In farming, it provides the nutrients required by crops and boosts yields. Its use has many economic and environmental benefits.
Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
Opinion: 2023 Farm Bill needs to address consumer-food information gap
Once upon a time long, long ago, almost everyone living in the United States of America was involved in agriculture. Yup. True. The U.S. Census of 1790 reported a total population of 3,929,326. Nine of every 10 people were involved in farming. I imagine everyone over the age of 5 knew the difference between a cow and a buffalo and that eggs come from chickens.
Cypriot carob growers harvest their 'black gold'
Christos Charalambous might be 79 but he is several metres up a carob tree, harvesting a fruit known as "black gold" on the island of Cyprus as his grandson works below. "Carob has been known as the black gold of Cyprus because many farmers used to have carob... it was the main occupation of the villagers," said Stavros Glafkou Charalambous, from the Cooperative Carob Marketing Federation.
