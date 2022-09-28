Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker is facing federal charges for what investigators believe was a week-long robbery spree. Ricky Martinez was arrested for the deadly shooting of Cypress Garcia in Española last month.
Investigators say he shot Garcia, pistol-whipped another Blake’s employee, then tried to make off with the cash register. In the days leading up to the crime, Martinez is suspected of robbing a Walgreens, a Shell station, and a Dandy Burger in Española.
He has been charged with federal robbery and firearms charges for all four robberies. He has yet to be charged for Garcia’s murder.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
