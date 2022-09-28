ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sl5gx_0iD57xvn00

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker is facing federal charges for what investigators believe was a week-long robbery spree. Ricky Martinez was arrested for the deadly shooting of Cypress Garcia in Española last month.

Story continues below:

Investigators say he shot Garcia, pistol-whipped another Blake’s employee, then tried to make off with the cash register. In the days leading up to the crime, Martinez is suspected of robbing a Walgreens, a Shell station, and a Dandy Burger in Española.

He has been charged with federal robbery and firearms charges for all four robberies. He has yet to be charged for Garcia’s murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Teen Arrested in Ragle Park Slaying

Santa Fe Police Department investigators used GPS data to identify a 16-year-old suspect accused of first-degree murder in an August shooting at Ragle Park. According to a news release from the department, police arrested the male on Wednesday morning “without incident.” Police charged the teen with first -degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died of a gunshot wound to his head sometime between 2 am and 4:30 am on Aug. 10. SFR is not naming the suspect at this time because he is a minor. Police did not provide any documentation about the arrest beyond the news release.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD Arrests Teen Suspect in August Homicide

Santa Fe Police yesterday arrested and charged 16-year-old Judah Elijah Trujillo with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died at Ragle Park on Aug. 10 from a gunshot wound to his head. Santa Fe Police Captain Aaron Ortiz tells SFR Trujillo was identified after police conducted a wide search of GPS data near the park during the wee hours of Aug. 10 and found Cordero and the suspect “were the only ones that were in park at that time.” Investigators learned Cordero had left his job at a nearby senior care center just after 2 am; a man walking his dog in the park found Cordero’s body face down on the ground under a pavilion approximately two hours later. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed to SFR her office assisted police with executing a search warrant to obtain the GPS data police say they used to find Trujillo, but she says the case has not been fully turned over to her office. Ortiz says police have some “theories” about motive, but would not discuss specifics. Police apprehended Trujillo at an apartment in the area of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue “without incident,” SFPD says, and transported and booked him into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque father charged in 5-month-old daughter’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque father in the death of his infant daughter. On February 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed. She died about a month later. According to the Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Espanola, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Espanola, NM
City
Socorro, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 21- Sept. 27

Theodore Baird, 39, of Los Alamos was arrested September 22 and charged with aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment. Albert Vincent Molina, 53, of Los Alamos was arrested September 23 and charged with battery on a household member. David Mesibov, 57, of White Rock was arrested September...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM to showcase electric vehicle car show in the Santa Fe Plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM will be hosting its first electric vehicle car show. It’s happening Saturday morning in the Santa Fe Plaza. PNM is showing off its electric vehicles and encouraging residents to showcase their own. On top of that, those who attend will hear from the city of Santa Fe, PNM, and other organizations […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martinez
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas water crisis averted with new treatment system

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas’s water supply has been improving following months of a water crisis. The city began facing the crisis in August when officials announced that there were 40 days of clean drinking water left. After the largest fire in the state’s history, intense monsoon rains caused debris and […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council

At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Murder#Violent Crime#Cyfd#Krqe En Espa Ol#Mdc#Tiktok#Shell#Dandy Burger#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Assistant Fire Chief Lands Acting Role in 'The Curse'

Española Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham will have a role as a Fire Chief on the upcoming comedy television series “The Curse.” Filmed in Española, the show is set to star Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. According to Wickersham, he was joined by several...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe teen heads to White House

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen will make a special appearance at the White House Tuesday. Jesse Begay was one of five students to serve as a poetry ambassador for the National Students Poet Program. They will join First Lady Jill Biden during a poetry read Tuesday morning. As ambassador, Begay will be tasked […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Lift off for Balloon Fiesta, strike a historic pose at for Native fashion, party for Pride in Las Cruces, relive your Route 66 kicks, and raise a glass for craft beer. 1 Lift off for Balloon Fiesta. Rainbow-colored hot-air balloons take to the skies over the Duke City beginning this...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Hyperallergic

In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness

SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy