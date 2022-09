The purpose of the Citizens' Advisory Committee is to provide an organized forum for two-way communication between the Office of Planning and Development and the community regarding Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding priorities and other community development needs. Typical meeting location is the second floor conference room in City Hall, but please check the agenda to confirm location, date, and time. Agenda is posted within a week of the scheduled meeting time on this page, and will include a Zoom link for those who prefer to attend remotely. Contact Abigail Smallwood (Community Development Coordinator, staff liaison for CAC) with questions or if you are interested in getting involved via email or by calling 207-284-9115.

