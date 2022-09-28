Read full article on original website
9News
New state taskforce works to help runaway youth
Colorado has a real problem with kids running away from foster care and residential facilities. The Timothy Montoya Task Force is the state's answer to that problem.
9News
Creative solutions to rising mortgage rates
Mortgage rates have now surged to 7% for 30 year loans. Real estate expert Lane Lyon has a look at how this is affecting home buyers in Colorado.
9News
Truth Test: Who's behind boozy ballot ad claims?
COLORADO, USA — Two similar yet unrelated ballot issues are being packaged together in a new political ad. The committee "Wine in Grocery Stores" has an ad that does not decipher between which claims are for Proposition 125 and which ones are for 126. Proposition 125 is about allowing...
9News
Warm Wednesday; cooler, soggy weekend
Look for mid 80s the next few days along with mostly sunny skies. A storm digs into Colorado Friday, bringing cooler temps and scattered storms for the weekend.
9News
In the News Now | Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
A look at the damage as Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida on September 29, 2022. How other states are helping, what to know about insurance policies and more.
9News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Florida bracing for strong winds, heavy rain
Meteorologist Chris Bianchi is in Tampa tracking the latest on Hurricane Ian. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hit the area by Wednesday afternoon.
9News
Officials: Migrant boat carrying more than 20 people sinks off Florida during Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for missing people off the coast of Florida, saying a boat carrying migrants sank as Hurricane Ian neared the peninsula. As of Thursday, crews rescued a total of nine Cuban migrants and air crews continued to search for the other reported missing people.
9News
Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many...
