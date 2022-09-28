ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Post Malone Returns to the Stage, Addresses Injury That Stopped Boston Show

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Following a health episode earlier in the week, a happier, healthier Post Malone stopped by Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) — and he was ready to play ball.

Coming into the show, question marks hovered over Malone and his status when he was hospitalized with injury.

The “Rockstar” rapper had woken with “stabbing pain” whenever he “breathed or moved,” a lingering effect from falling through an open trap door on the stage during his Twelve Carat Tour stop in St. Louis earlier in the month.

As a result, he explained on social media, he was forced to cancel his Sept. 24 show in Boston .

Malone apparently showed no ill effects in Ohio.

During a pause in the show, Postie addressed the situation.

“My last show I had to pull out of, unfortunately. Because I really busted ass in the middle of the stage over there,” he said pointing the spot, holding a beer in his free hand. “And I woke up and my ribs were like cracking and f***ing up and I couldn’t really breathe so well,” he explained in a fan-filmed video.

‘But we got a couple of days of rest and they gave me some stuff to help out. So I’m here to f***ing kick some ass.”

He continued, “Thank you for your patience, thank you for your support, thank you for your love.” And with that, he continued ripping through a set that numbered more than two dozen songs.

Not only did he bounce back in the Land, Posty paid tribute to the Cavs faithful by donning a Darius Garland replica jersey – a nod to the NBA club’s underrated point guard.

While Posty may be recovering from his bruises, his career remains solid with “I Like You (A Happier Song),” his Twelve Carat Toothache collab with Doja Cat, ascending to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). The achievement marks the fifth career No. 1 on the tally for each of the stars.

His fourth studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its release in June, following two consecutive leaders.

Next stop : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, California. He was 59 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was found dead on the bathroom floor at his friend’s house, and paramedics initially suspect that he suffered cardiac arrest. However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. Billboard has reached out to his reps for more information. Coolio placed six hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including the No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise,” featuring L.V, from the film Dangerous Minds. The single spent three weeks atop the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
HAWAII STATE
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: GloRilla, LUCKI, Lakeyah & More

Seven new days means 10 new songs from us, to you. Here are the most noteworthy releases in emerging R&B/hip-hop, from big-name features to low-key bops. Whether you’re in the mood for a hyped-up anthem from GloRilla or a R&B pop groove from KAIRO, Fresh Picks has got you covered. Don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: GloRilla ft. Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” This week’s freshest find is a no-brainer: CMG’s latest signee GloRilla has the streets in a frenzy with “Tomorrow 2.” The 23-year-old Memphis rapper takes a tour of the Bronx with the borough’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ ‘Fantastic Voyage’ & More: Which Coolio Song Is Your Favorite? Vote

Music fans are remembering Coolio, who died on Wednesday (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles at 59. TMZ was the first to break the news and reported that the rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found at a friend’s house. Upon arrival, paramedics confirmed he was dead, and suspected he died from cardiac arrest; an official cause of death has not yet been determined. Related Coolio Dies: Ice Cube, Weird Al Yankovic & More Remember 'Gangsta's Paradise' Star 09/29/2022 During his career, the rapper charted six songs on the Billboard Hot 100, most notably his Dangerous Minds track “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song, which features...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Crush, J-Hope, BLACKPINK & Stray Kids Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BLACKPINK‘s “Shut Down” scores a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 1), powered by Twitter, boosted by the release of its new LP Born Pink. The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It earns the quartet its first leader and makes BLACKPINK the first all-female group to score a No. 1 on the chart since Danity Kane in 2008 (with Welcome to the Dollhouse). BLACKPINK debuts two additional tracks from Born Pink on Hot Trending Songs: “Hard to Love” and “Happiest Girl,” at Nos. 17 and 20, respectively. The group has...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Santos
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Post Malone
Person
Shawn Mendes
Billboard

John Legend Teaches a Musical History Lesson at Intimate El Rey Theatre Concert in LA

Did you know that John Legend played piano on “Everything Is Everything” from Lauryn Hill’s Grammy-winning solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill way back in 1998? Or that he sang backup vocals on Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name” in 2003? Or that his 2005 breakout single “Ordinary People” was originally intended to be a Black Eyed Peas chorus? Related John Legend Talks New Album 'Legend,' His Complicated Relationship With Kanye West & More 09/29/2022 The singer/songwriter told all those stories and more, spanning his almost quarter-century in music, to a crowd of only hundreds at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy