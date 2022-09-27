Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia No. 1 for business for ninth straight year
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 29th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is set to vote today (Thursday) on an amended Senate tax cut package. The legislation would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent -- if Missouri makes enough money. Democratic House Member Peter Merideth of St. Louis says cutting taxes could put at risk state services to Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, fired back, saying “we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world. The plan would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nashville ranks 33rd best nationally for change in its unemployment rate
(The Center Square) — A new report ranks Nashville with the 33rd best improvement in its unemployment rate nationally, but other Tennessee cities didn't rank as highly. The personal finance website Wallethub ranked U.S. cities on the change in their unemployment rates from August of this year against July, August 2021, August 2020 and August 2019. The study also looked at the cities' overall employment rate as well.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: Local authorities still monitoring Hurricane Ian
The National Weather Service updated the agency’s forecast of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, classifying the storm now as a major hurricane. Hurricane Ian is currently projected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this morning, which could bring flooding and strong winds to Alabama, according to the weather agency. A major...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minneapolis ranked best city nationally for people with disabilities
(The Center Square) – While Minneapolis tops WalletHub’s ranking for best cities for people with disabilities, St. Paul comes in 14th. WalletHub released its “2022’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities” report on Tuesday. In the report, WalletHub assessed physical and economic challenges of managing a disability by analyzing 34 indicators of disability-friendliness in 182 cities that related to three equally weighted categories: economy, “quality of life” and health care. WalletHub selected the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report says North Carolina law enforcement ignoring protections for syringe services programs
(The Center Square) — A new study shows North Carolina law enforcement agencies are hampering efforts to reduce harms associated with illegal drug use by ignoring laws that protect those in syringe services programs. Legislation enacted in 2016 provides legal protections to people who use syringe services programs, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa CIO rolls out cybersecurity service for schools, nonprofits
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer is rolling out a cybersecurity service for the state’s schools, districts, community colleges, area education agencies and nonprofit organizations. The security service costs $98.88 per device annually. Devices identified include servers, laptops, desktops...
KPVI Newschannel 6
House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida man pleads guilty to meth charges
ALBANY — A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Private contractor gone but child welfare caseload problems remain in Omaha area
Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated Nebraska's child welfare workers Tuesday while acknowledging that six of 10 case workers in the Omaha area have caseloads exceeding state standards. He said the state has struggled to gain ground on caseloads after taking back management of Douglas and Sarpy County cases from a Kansas-based...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Flood buyouts grow to 5 cities in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Local governments here are seeking at least $16 million in federal funding to buy out more than 60 homes and apartments across the county that were walloped by flooding in this summer’s storms. Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ladue, Maryland Heights, University City and the St....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana's Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ALEA’s Driver License Division resolves network outage
A Tuesday morning statewide network outage that was impacting drivers and driver license examiners in Alabama has been resolved. According to a press release sent out Tuesday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division was experiencing a Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division that was affecting license renewals and in-person transactions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain
(The Center Square) – More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors...
