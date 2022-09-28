Read full article on original website
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
northeastnews.net
Community Calendar
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 – Northeast News Open House, 5 to 7 p.m. at 2659 Independence Blvd. Come visit our new office space and see where your weekly community paper takes shape. Sample a variety of homemade chili recipes prepared by our staff and vote for your favorite during our Chili Cook-off.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood couple wants to light up backyard pickleball court at night under revised city code
At its Tuesday meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission considered and approved its first request regarding nighttime use of a resident’s backyard sports court since the city began discussing tightening rules around those types of amenities earlier this month. Driving the news: The application came from George and Megan Kopp,...
kansascitymag.com
How a striking building in the Jazz District was gutted to become a cultural destination
For forty years, the low-slung but striking Vine Street stone buildings on the periphery of Kansas City’s historic Jazz District have sat vacant, boarded up, surrounded by a chain-link fence and splattered with graffiti. They stood as a constant reminder of what was once a bustling neighborhood. Five years...
mycouriertribune.com
Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows
KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City introduces Zero KC, a five-year plan to end homelessness
Last week, Kansas City, Mo., officials announced a comprehensive five-year plan to end homelessness in the city through Zero KC. On the first morning of autumn, nonprofit partners, elected officials, City staff and news reporters gathered on the north steps of City Hall awaiting the announcement. Mayor Quinton Lucas was...
Crews install redesign for dangerous intersection in Kansas City’s east side
The intersection at E. 30th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City is getting a brand new look as one of seven intersections being redesigned.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
Columbia Missourian
A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City
The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
northeastnews.net
Spire to host public hearings on rate hikes
On April 2, 2022, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) seeking a net increase in its natural gas revenues of approximately $151.9 million. According to the local public hearing notice in this case, approximately $8.5 million of the $151.9 million requested is...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
kcur.org
Longer wait times, staff cuts possible at Mid-Continent Public Library after board slashes budget
Month-long wait times for books, reduced staff, outdated technology — all are possible effects for patrons of the Mid-Continent Public Library system after the board of trustees voted to reduce the institution's primary source of revenue, according to staff scrambling to find savings. Last week, the library’s board voted...
KCTV 5
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A young child was pulled from a pond in Independence thanks to a quick-thinking witness and Independence police. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
northtownnews.com
Meet the Current Teacher of The Year at North Kansas City High School
Every year, NKCHS allows students to choose a “Teacher of The Year.” In the 2021-2022 Teacher of The Year school assembly, it was announced that Joaquin Cuni, a Spanish teacher of Northtown for 19 years, was the winner. “It’s always nice to feel recognized by students, that tells...
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
