ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

Community Calendar

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 – Northeast News Open House, 5 to 7 p.m. at 2659 Independence Blvd. Come visit our new office space and see where your weekly community paper takes shape. Sample a variety of homemade chili recipes prepared by our staff and vote for your favorite during our Chili Cook-off.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
mycouriertribune.com

Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows

KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
KEARNEY, MO
northeastnews.net

Kansas City introduces Zero KC, a five-year plan to end homelessness

Last week, Kansas City, Mo., officials announced a comprehensive five-year plan to end homelessness in the city through Zero KC. On the first morning of autumn, nonprofit partners, elected officials, City staff and news reporters gathered on the north steps of City Hall awaiting the announcement. Mayor Quinton Lucas was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Planning#Riverview Park#Volunteers#The Kansas City Museum#The Parks Department#Parish#Spanish#Riverview Gardens#Jerusalem Farm
Columbia Missourian

A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City

The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Spire to host public hearings on rate hikes

On April 2, 2022, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) seeking a net increase in its natural gas revenues of approximately $151.9 million. According to the local public hearing notice in this case, approximately $8.5 million of the $151.9 million requested is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A young child was pulled from a pond in Independence thanks to a quick-thinking witness and Independence police. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy