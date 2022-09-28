ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
northeastnews.net

Elmwood Cemetery’s Historic Armour Chapel

The year was 1871 when Phillip Danforth Armour, in partnership with John Plankington, opened a small slaughterhouse at State Line and Central Avenue in what was then known as West Kansas. The plan was to capitalize on the many cattle trails that terminated in Kansas City where stock was loaded onto rail cars and shipped to packing houses in Chicago or Milwaukee for processing, then distributed to cities in the east.
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
northeastnews.net

Kansas City introduces Zero KC, a five-year plan to end homelessness

Last week, Kansas City, Mo., officials announced a comprehensive five-year plan to end homelessness in the city through Zero KC. On the first morning of autumn, nonprofit partners, elected officials, City staff and news reporters gathered on the north steps of City Hall awaiting the announcement. Mayor Quinton Lucas was...
KMBC.com

Clean Up KC employs houseless community to beautify city

A new program is helping keep Kansas City beautiful while helping the homeless community emerge from poverty. KMBC 9 found out how it works and how it could change lives. “No matter how big or how small, it adds up,” Kelley Springer said as she picked up a piece of trash from the side of the road.
visitkc.com

Edge of Hell Haunted House

Related Organization: The Edge of Hell Haunted House. Description: The 48th Halloween season tradition of visiting the Edge of Hell the oldest continually operated commercial haunted attraction in the U.S. The depths of hell wind through caves, a snake pit, crypts, over a swinging bridge and more in this multi-story mega haunt. This haunted house features phobias and a five-story fright from heaven to hell plus the snakes, rats, and the devil himself in your path through purgatory and through the hounds of hell.
fox4kc.com

Giving Local Musicians A Chance To Be Heard

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Manor Records is celebrating 5 years of giving locals a voice, by releasing their music! You can help them raise funds for what they do by attending their first Fall Fundraiser this Saturday (Oct. 1)
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
