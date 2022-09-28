ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Kansas City Museum: Helping to Cultivate Future Leaders

The Kansas City Museum has a small but mighty staff consisting of seven full-time and five part-time employees. As the Museum strategically expands its hours of operations and offerings over time, it will increase its staff with a goal of creating a model workforce development program for youth with paid internships and jobs. Often, workforce development programs for youth are focused on employment in corporations and the for-profit sector. However, the Kansas City Museum aims to engage youth, ages 16 – 21, in both real-life learning opportunities and viable career pathways specifically in the museum field—both nonprofit and public sector—and arts and culture in general.
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
Spire to host public hearings on rate hikes

On April 2, 2022, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) seeking a net increase in its natural gas revenues of approximately $151.9 million. According to the local public hearing notice in this case, approximately $8.5 million of the $151.9 million requested is...
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing

Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator

James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Remembering The Bales Family

Northeast neighbors during life may also end up being neighbors during their eternal rest. In the next plot north of the Burge family (from our Sept. 14 issue) lie 12 members of the Bales family, for which Bales Avenue is named. Early settler Walter Bales (1808-1887) arrived from Tennessee in...
