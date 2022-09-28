Read full article on original website
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
Kansas City, Missouri, City Council to consider campaign to 'end' HIV epidemic
The KCMO City Council will decide on Thursday whether to accept and approve an over $375,000 grant from the MDHSS focused on "ending" the HIV epidemic in Kansas City.
Power and Light District grows rapidly
Kansas City continues to grow at a rapid rate since revitalization began. After billions of dollars in investment, downtown KC now welcomes over 10 million visitors a year.
The Kansas City Museum: Helping to Cultivate Future Leaders
The Kansas City Museum has a small but mighty staff consisting of seven full-time and five part-time employees. As the Museum strategically expands its hours of operations and offerings over time, it will increase its staff with a goal of creating a model workforce development program for youth with paid internships and jobs. Often, workforce development programs for youth are focused on employment in corporations and the for-profit sector. However, the Kansas City Museum aims to engage youth, ages 16 – 21, in both real-life learning opportunities and viable career pathways specifically in the museum field—both nonprofit and public sector—and arts and culture in general.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
Spire to host public hearings on rate hikes
On April 2, 2022, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) seeking a net increase in its natural gas revenues of approximately $151.9 million. According to the local public hearing notice in this case, approximately $8.5 million of the $151.9 million requested is...
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing
Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator
James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
Crews install redesign for dangerous intersection in Kansas City’s east side
The intersection at E. 30th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City is getting a brand new look as one of seven intersections being redesigned.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
Kansas City natives in Florida feeling wrath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's heavy rainfall and strong sustained winds crashed into Florida, threatening some native Kansas Citians, among other homeowners.
Harris Park founder now plans to add apartments
The man who transformed an entire city block of Kansas City, Missouri’s urban core into a park with a golf course now plans to build housing.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
Remembering The Bales Family
Northeast neighbors during life may also end up being neighbors during their eternal rest. In the next plot north of the Burge family (from our Sept. 14 issue) lie 12 members of the Bales family, for which Bales Avenue is named. Early settler Walter Bales (1808-1887) arrived from Tennessee in...
Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
