The Kansas City Museum has a small but mighty staff consisting of seven full-time and five part-time employees. As the Museum strategically expands its hours of operations and offerings over time, it will increase its staff with a goal of creating a model workforce development program for youth with paid internships and jobs. Often, workforce development programs for youth are focused on employment in corporations and the for-profit sector. However, the Kansas City Museum aims to engage youth, ages 16 – 21, in both real-life learning opportunities and viable career pathways specifically in the museum field—both nonprofit and public sector—and arts and culture in general.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO