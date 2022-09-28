ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
Remembering The Bales Family

Northeast neighbors during life may also end up being neighbors during their eternal rest. In the next plot north of the Burge family (from our Sept. 14 issue) lie 12 members of the Bales family, for which Bales Avenue is named. Early settler Walter Bales (1808-1887) arrived from Tennessee in...
Kansas City introduces Zero KC, a five-year plan to end homelessness

Last week, Kansas City, Mo., officials announced a comprehensive five-year plan to end homelessness in the city through Zero KC. On the first morning of autumn, nonprofit partners, elected officials, City staff and news reporters gathered on the north steps of City Hall awaiting the announcement. Mayor Quinton Lucas was...
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Law enforcement stated the incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. when a white Audi Q7 was driving eastbound on Truman Road and through Grand Boulevard on a green light.
The Kansas City Museum: Helping to Cultivate Future Leaders

The Kansas City Museum has a small but mighty staff consisting of seven full-time and five part-time employees. As the Museum strategically expands its hours of operations and offerings over time, it will increase its staff with a goal of creating a model workforce development program for youth with paid internships and jobs. Often, workforce development programs for youth are focused on employment in corporations and the for-profit sector. However, the Kansas City Museum aims to engage youth, ages 16 – 21, in both real-life learning opportunities and viable career pathways specifically in the museum field—both nonprofit and public sector—and arts and culture in general.
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
The Boys’ Hotel and Camp Bo-Ho-Ca on the Blue River

By 1900, Kansas City swelled to over 160,000 people. The suburbs to the south had not been built, and the conditions of many of those who chose the city as their home were dire. Located at 19th and McGee, McClure Flats housed the poorest of the city. The area lacked...
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A young child was pulled from a pond in Independence thanks to a quick-thinking witness and Independence police. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
