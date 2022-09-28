Read full article on original website
Related
northeastnews.net
Kansas City introduces Zero KC, a five-year plan to end homelessness
Last week, Kansas City, Mo., officials announced a comprehensive five-year plan to end homelessness in the city through Zero KC. On the first morning of autumn, nonprofit partners, elected officials, City staff and news reporters gathered on the north steps of City Hall awaiting the announcement. Mayor Quinton Lucas was...
northeastnews.net
Elmwood Cemetery’s Historic Armour Chapel
The year was 1871 when Phillip Danforth Armour, in partnership with John Plankington, opened a small slaughterhouse at State Line and Central Avenue in what was then known as West Kansas. The plan was to capitalize on the many cattle trails that terminated in Kansas City where stock was loaded onto rail cars and shipped to packing houses in Chicago or Milwaukee for processing, then distributed to cities in the east.
northeastnews.net
Spire to host public hearings on rate hikes
On April 2, 2022, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) seeking a net increase in its natural gas revenues of approximately $151.9 million. According to the local public hearing notice in this case, approximately $8.5 million of the $151.9 million requested is...
northeastnews.net
Remembering The Bales Family
Northeast neighbors during life may also end up being neighbors during their eternal rest. In the next plot north of the Burge family (from our Sept. 14 issue) lie 12 members of the Bales family, for which Bales Avenue is named. Early settler Walter Bales (1808-1887) arrived from Tennessee in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northeastnews.net
Community Calendar
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 – Northeast News Open House, 5 to 7 p.m. at 2659 Independence Blvd. Come visit our new office space and see where your weekly community paper takes shape. Sample a variety of homemade chili recipes prepared by our staff and vote for your favorite during our Chili Cook-off.
Comments / 0