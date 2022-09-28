The year was 1871 when Phillip Danforth Armour, in partnership with John Plankington, opened a small slaughterhouse at State Line and Central Avenue in what was then known as West Kansas. The plan was to capitalize on the many cattle trails that terminated in Kansas City where stock was loaded onto rail cars and shipped to packing houses in Chicago or Milwaukee for processing, then distributed to cities in the east.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO