Laplace, LA

L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown

RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Mississippi Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Laplace, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Laplace, LA
City
Baker, LA
L'Observateur

Renita Graber, #76, announces candidacy for District 11 School Board election

LAPLACE — Renita Graber, a retired 30-year school teacher, Southern University. graduate, Pastor of Victorious Life FWC, wife, mother and absolute servant-leader, has embarked upon another way to serve the children and community of St. John Parish. She is running to be your next District 11 School Board Member.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates Ama shooting

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of gunfire in the 100 block of Zeller Street in Ama, LA just after midnight, today, September 28, 2022. The caller reported hearing approximately 13 gunshots. Responding deputies located multiple casings in the street in the 100...
AMA, LA
Person
Conrad Baker
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23

During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

Agency Corner Staffing opens in LaPlace

LAPLACE — While Jaimie Williams now resides in Houston, LaPlace will forever be her home, and she looks forward to serving the people and businesses in the community through her new business, Agency Corner Staffing. A ribbon cutting ceremony with parish officials celebrated the grand opening of the business,...
LAPLACE, LA
wbrz.com

Twin Span bridge in Northshore partially shut down after crash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two lanes of I-10 were shut down on the Twin Spans near Northshore after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 responded to the crash along with Louisiana State Police. Video from the scene showed one car turned around to face oncoming traffic in the aftermath of the crash, while the other car involved was not visible.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks public’s assistance regarding homicide of Boutte resident

Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in the tragic homicide of Ellington Lockett, a 31-year-old resident of Boutte. The body of Ellington. Lockett was found on December 17, 2021 in a drainage canal in the area of Spruce Street in...
BOUTTE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

