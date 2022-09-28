Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
L'Observateur
Mississippi Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
Residents complain of property damage after midnight shooting
Just at midnight, a resident called the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reporting about 13 gunshots heard in the 100 block of Kennedy Street.
theadvocate.com
St. Helena police jury president announces resignation due to medical issues
St. Helena Parish's policy jury president announced his resignation from his position Tuesday night, citing medical issues. President Frank Johnson, of Pine Grove, announced his resignation at the end of the police jury meeting Tuesday night following a brief executive session regarding "administrative changes" to the police jury. Johnson wrote...
L'Observateur
Renita Graber, #76, announces candidacy for District 11 School Board election
LAPLACE — Renita Graber, a retired 30-year school teacher, Southern University. graduate, Pastor of Victorious Life FWC, wife, mother and absolute servant-leader, has embarked upon another way to serve the children and community of St. John Parish. She is running to be your next District 11 School Board Member.
L'Observateur
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker – On September 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 am, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation was requested by the United States Marshals Service to investigate a shooting incident involving members of the fugitive task force. The shooting occurred in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.
L'Observateur
SCSO investigates Ama shooting
Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of gunfire in the 100 block of Zeller Street in Ama, LA just after midnight, today, September 28, 2022. The caller reported hearing approximately 13 gunshots. Responding deputies located multiple casings in the street in the 100...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
L'Observateur
Agency Corner Staffing opens in LaPlace
LAPLACE — While Jaimie Williams now resides in Houston, LaPlace will forever be her home, and she looks forward to serving the people and businesses in the community through her new business, Agency Corner Staffing. A ribbon cutting ceremony with parish officials celebrated the grand opening of the business,...
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Moped and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Theft
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 12589 Airline Highway in Destrehan (CVS Destrehan) for a report of theft. The caller advised a black male carrying duffel bags stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
wbrz.com
Twin Span bridge in Northshore partially shut down after crash
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two lanes of I-10 were shut down on the Twin Spans near Northshore after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 responded to the crash along with Louisiana State Police. Video from the scene showed one car turned around to face oncoming traffic in the aftermath of the crash, while the other car involved was not visible.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks public’s assistance regarding homicide of Boutte resident
Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in the tragic homicide of Ellington Lockett, a 31-year-old resident of Boutte. The body of Ellington. Lockett was found on December 17, 2021 in a drainage canal in the area of Spruce Street in...
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
fox8live.com
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
