ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

FIRST LOOK: Video shows capture of escaped Las Vegas inmate

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Meet Gabriel. He called 911 to tip off police after his dispatcher realized the man checking in for the 10 p.m. shuttle was likely Duarte-Herrera. She let Gabriel know who checked security cameras while off-site and called the police. UPDATED 11:20 A.M. on Sept 29. Sheriff Joseph...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Newly obtained video of August attacks on 2 CCSD bus drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 has obtained footage of two attacks on Clark County School District bus drivers last month. The violence in both cases were witnessed by students. They are unrelated incidents that happened on August 17th and August 18th. We were able to obtain the videos...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Police#Violent Crime#The Eldorado High School#The Nevada Supreme Court
news3lv.com

Man convicted in deadly 2007 Luxor bombing escapes from prison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the men convicted in the deadly bombing at the Luxor in 2007 has escaped from prison, according to state officials. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was missing from a morning count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a press release.
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police respond to 6 overdose deaths in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to six overdose deaths in a 36-hour span. LVMPD tweeted about the responses Monday night, saying at least four of the deaths were connected to fentanyl use. "Last month, our officers rushed in and saved three people on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks to remove Robert Telles from public office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County’s disgraced public administrator returned to court Wednesday. A hearing to potentially remove Robert Telles from office is now on hold after the defense asked for more time to review a complaint from the county. Police arrested Telles exactly three weeks ago and...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy