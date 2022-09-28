ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgard, LA

Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
GRETNA, LA
Edgard, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23

During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown

RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo scheduled for October 5

RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting a Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo on Wednesday, October 5th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. in REGALA Gym. FEMA, SBA, RESTORE, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Entergy, Department of Insurance, Department of Health & Human Services, St. John Assessor’s Office, Louisiana Appleseed, Catholic Charities Disaster Management, Louisiana Spirit and more will be at this free event for St. John Parish residents.
RESERVE, LA
an17.com

Five kilos of fentanyl seized in St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.
COVINGTON, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Agents Cite Four Men for Commercial Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four subjects for alleged oyster fishing violations on Sept. 24 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason Verdin, 27, Justin Verdin, 21, Scottie Hendon, 32, and Michael Smith, 32, for taking oysters during illegal hours. Agents also cited Jason Verdin for failing to fill out his logbook, failing to cull oysters in proper location, failing to possess a commercial fishing license, and taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water

Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 27, 2022, that on September 24, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Sheriff Hutson’s senior adviser resigns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s senior advisor has resigned from her position, a jail spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8. Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23. Chapman’s son, Timothy David Ray, was recently fired by Sheriff Hutson, one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

