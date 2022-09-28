St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO