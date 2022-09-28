Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall organizers say they've amassed 20% of signatures needed to force vote
Leaders of the drive to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday that they have amassed 20% of the signatures necessary to put a vote on whether to remove the mayor from office on the ballot. During a news conference on the steps of City Hall, held a month...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
L'Observateur
Northbound (West) and Southbound (East) Luling (Hale Boggs) Bridge, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Start Cross Street: From ground level to the main span of the Luling Bridge. Recurrence: Right lane of the Hale Boggs Bridge will be closed for Bridge Inspection on Monday, Oct 3rd and Tuesday, Oct 4th, from 9 AM – 3 PM each day. Expect minor delays. Safety Reminder.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
L'Observateur
Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo scheduled for October 5
RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting a Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo on Wednesday, October 5th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. in REGALA Gym. FEMA, SBA, RESTORE, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Entergy, Department of Insurance, Department of Health & Human Services, St. John Assessor’s Office, Louisiana Appleseed, Catholic Charities Disaster Management, Louisiana Spirit and more will be at this free event for St. John Parish residents.
an17.com
Five kilos of fentanyl seized in St. Tammany Parish
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
L'Observateur
LDWF Agents Cite Four Men for Commercial Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four subjects for alleged oyster fishing violations on Sept. 24 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason Verdin, 27, Justin Verdin, 21, Scottie Hendon, 32, and Michael Smith, 32, for taking oysters during illegal hours. Agents also cited Jason Verdin for failing to fill out his logbook, failing to cull oysters in proper location, failing to possess a commercial fishing license, and taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license.
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 27, 2022, that on September 24, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason...
fox8live.com
Sheriff Hutson’s senior adviser resigns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s senior advisor has resigned from her position, a jail spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8. Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23. Chapman’s son, Timothy David Ray, was recently fired by Sheriff Hutson, one...
Residents complain of property damage after midnight shooting
Just at midnight, a resident called the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reporting about 13 gunshots heard in the 100 block of Kennedy Street.
