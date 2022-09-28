Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
thesandpaper.net
Eating My Way Through LBI – Past and Present
Now that we no longer have to self-distance, I delight in going out to a restaurant. What a treat to eat out!. Tourism was booming on Long Beach Island this summer, it seemed. We have all suffered from hibernation, isolation and are in need of socialization. The restaurants were packed and you usually needed a reservation. The kitchens and wait staffs were, and continue to be, shorthanded. I have never seen so may “Help Wanted” signs. I admire all the workers who labor so hard and keep smiling when doing double duty. Whether it’s in a restaurant, store or food emporium, it makes my day when people are nice.
thesandpaper.net
Art Notes, Sept. 28
At Last: Swing by Beach Haven Borough Hall to explore the new art show, “Off-Season Bliss,” presented by Pine Shores Art Association, on display through mid-January. Part of the months-long exhibition is a special holiday art fair event on Small Business Saturday, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The show is a colorful collection of nearly 50 paintings by association members, depicting shore dwellers’ favorite time of year – when the visitors leave and residents reclaim their home.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
thesandpaper.net
Chowderfest Finale Features Four Fab Concerts
This weekend marks the final few days for Chowderfest’s traveling tasters to take on the Chowder Trail, featuring local favorites Country Kettle Chowder, daddy O, Delaware Avenue Oyster House, Dockside Diner, La Bamba, Russo’s Italian Restaurant & Ice Cream, The Chicken or the Egg, The Old Causeway and Tuckers Tavern. Traveling tasters must check in to at least three restaurants to unlock their ballot to vote for the chowder champion.
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Scout Flies Like an Eagle
At a recent court of honor at the Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation in Barnegat Township, Jack Bopp was presented with the highest rank a Scout can achieve: Eagle Scout. To earn this honor, the Barnegat Township resident demonstrated his leadership ability by completing a project to benefit his community, renovating the donation sheds at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Waretown. He was involved in all aspects, from planning to fundraising, acquiring materials and supervising volunteers to do the work.
thesandpaper.net
Jardin Spirit Enhancers: Beautify Booze Botanically
For two weeks every summer, Meghan Buchert and her family come to Long Beach Island to relax and recharge. But Buchert brings her creativity and entrepreneurial drive with her everywhere she goes, even to the beach – maybe especially to the beach. Her family has had a summer house in Ship Bottom since the ’80s, and their annual vacation is a time-honored tradition.
thesandpaper.net
Grunin Center Hosts Jazz Pianist, Vocalist Champian Fulton Oct. 9
World-renowned jazz pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton returns to the main stage at Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 as part of the venue’s popular Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon series. Come hear why writer Mark Stryker of the Detroit Free Press once called Fulton “the most gifted pure jazz singer of her generation.”
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Volunteers Needed to Remove Litter from Jersey Shore Beaches and Waterways
Clean Ocean Action is calling on all beach-goers to “Fall into Action” on Saturday, October 22 for the Fall Beach Sweeps. Volunteers are urged to gather from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm to help reduce marine debris at a record 80 beaches and waterways along the Jersey Shore and beyond.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
Beloved Restaurant On Monmouth County, NJ Boardwalk Closes After 33 Years Of Business
This one is going to hurt. Not only do I have another closing announcement, but it is for a business who has been operating for more than 30 years at the Jersey Shore. According to News12.com, "the iconic Avon Pavilion has closed after 33 years of service due to health reasons and the end of a contract."
This Could Be The Best Hidden Gem Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
If Italian food was an Olympic sport, New Jersey restaurants would be sporting gold medallions. The Garden State rises above most other places in the nation when it comes to the best Italian food. Since we have a multitude of delicious possibilities to choose from, finding a hidden gem Italian...
thesandpaper.net
Bumpy Boulevard
I agree with Chris Capp (“Blvd. in Bad Shape,” 9/7). Long Beach Boulevard is not in good condition, considering the many patches and very recessed manhole covers. I am always paying close attention as my car sits low to the ground. I wonder what tourists say as they...
New Jersey Governor Full Steam Ahead on Wind Turbines Off Jersey Shore Coastline
TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey’s clear and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean from...
One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022
Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
