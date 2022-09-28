ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

thesandpaper.net

Eating My Way Through LBI – Past and Present

Now that we no longer have to self-distance, I delight in going out to a restaurant. What a treat to eat out!. Tourism was booming on Long Beach Island this summer, it seemed. We have all suffered from hibernation, isolation and are in need of socialization. The restaurants were packed and you usually needed a reservation. The kitchens and wait staffs were, and continue to be, shorthanded. I have never seen so may “Help Wanted” signs. I admire all the workers who labor so hard and keep smiling when doing double duty. Whether it’s in a restaurant, store or food emporium, it makes my day when people are nice.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Art Notes, Sept. 28

At Last: Swing by Beach Haven Borough Hall to explore the new art show, “Off-Season Bliss,” presented by Pine Shores Art Association, on display through mid-January. Part of the months-long exhibition is a special holiday art fair event on Small Business Saturday, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The show is a colorful collection of nearly 50 paintings by association members, depicting shore dwellers’ favorite time of year – when the visitors leave and residents reclaim their home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Chowderfest Finale Features Four Fab Concerts

This weekend marks the final few days for Chowderfest’s traveling tasters to take on the Chowder Trail, featuring local favorites Country Kettle Chowder, daddy O, Delaware Avenue Oyster House, Dockside Diner, La Bamba, Russo’s Italian Restaurant & Ice Cream, The Chicken or the Egg, The Old Causeway and Tuckers Tavern. Traveling tasters must check in to at least three restaurants to unlock their ballot to vote for the chowder champion.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Barnegat Scout Flies Like an Eagle

At a recent court of honor at the Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation in Barnegat Township, Jack Bopp was presented with the highest rank a Scout can achieve: Eagle Scout. To earn this honor, the Barnegat Township resident demonstrated his leadership ability by completing a project to benefit his community, renovating the donation sheds at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Waretown. He was involved in all aspects, from planning to fundraising, acquiring materials and supervising volunteers to do the work.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Jardin Spirit Enhancers: Beautify Booze Botanically

For two weeks every summer, Meghan Buchert and her family come to Long Beach Island to relax and recharge. But Buchert brings her creativity and entrepreneurial drive with her everywhere she goes, even to the beach – maybe especially to the beach. Her family has had a summer house in Ship Bottom since the ’80s, and their annual vacation is a time-honored tradition.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Grunin Center Hosts Jazz Pianist, Vocalist Champian Fulton Oct. 9

World-renowned jazz pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton returns to the main stage at Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 as part of the venue’s popular Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon series. Come hear why writer Mark Stryker of the Detroit Free Press once called Fulton “the most gifted pure jazz singer of her generation.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Bumpy Boulevard

I agree with Chris Capp (“Blvd. in Bad Shape,” 9/7). Long Beach Boulevard is not in good condition, considering the many patches and very recessed manhole covers. I am always paying close attention as my car sits low to the ground. I wonder what tourists say as they...
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022

Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
VERONA, NJ

