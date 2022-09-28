SPD chief stops by KIRO 7 to answer questions about public safety

SEATTLE — While public safety is one of the biggest concerns and priorities of Seattle, police Chief Adrian Diaz, who was just chosen by Mayor Bruce Harrell to be the top cop, stopped by the KIRO 7 studios to answer questions after serving as interim chief for the last two years.

And though the mayor appointed Diaz as chief, he’s awaiting the City Council’s final approval.

When KIRO 7′s Monique Ming Laven pointed out that Harrell would like to aim for 1,400 officers but there were fewer than 1,000 right now, she asked Diaz at what point people would see a change in the police response to crimes such as car and home break-ins and vandalism.

Diaz responded that it might take a little bit of time for people to see a change as the department is still in heavy recruitment mode.

He said the department lost 475 officers over the last few years. He said that is literally the number of officers that would be patrolling the streets of Seattle today.

“As you can imagine right officers are going out, responding to 911 calls. They’re a little bit slower in their ability to respond but right now as we start to ramp up our recruiting, 50% of our hires are people of color. So we’re actually seeing great diversity in our hires. We’re just not seeing much interest in wanting to become a police officer. So we really got to spark that interest and really tell people how much of the job is about service and helping others.”

When asked about the gap in the number of officers and response to calls as the hiring process continues, Diaz said the department is working to hire as many officers as possible. However, he said the department is working on alternatives to its work as 40% of the department’s reports are done online.

He said while issues are being mitigated, “It’s going to take us a couple of years to start getting the amount of staff we need.”

During the interview, Diaz was asked about his relationship with the City Council as officers in the past have said things such as “If the political climate stabilizes and a more supportive council comes into play, I would love to return home as an officer.”

Diaz responded that it has been a difficult time for officers as some have lost friends, loved ones, retired or gone to other agencies. But he has been working to build a relationship with the council and the mayor’s office to put a recruiting and hiring plan together and having a discussion as things move forward concerning public safety.

When asked about the department’s relationship with the community, Diaz said in part: “I’ve done a lot of investment in working with the community for many, many decades. In South Park, I’ve spent time ... working on youth violence issues. I’ve spent time literally building relationships across the whole city. But it’s not just about me being the chief, I’m trying to now build it in the culture of our department.”

