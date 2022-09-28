Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Bemidji Area Housing Non-Profit Recognized for Work to Combat Homelessness
The housing crisis in Beltrami County is a growing concern for individuals and organizations alike. At the forefront of combating this crisis is the non-profit group Housing Matters. The organization was recently recognized for their work in Bemidji and the surrounding communities by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Hackensack Carves Up Fun at 18th Annual Chainsaw Event
Over the weekend, the city of Hackensack was filled with the sound of buzzing chainsaws, the smell of freshly chopped wood, and, of course, the sights of beautifully crafted wood carvings. All of this was in honor of Hackensack’s 18th annual Chainsaw Event. The weekend saw 12 carvers from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
lptv.org
Beltrami Co. Attorney’s Office Contracts Outside Firm for Review of 2018 Jail Inmate Death
The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced they will be contracting another law firm to review the 2018 death of a Beltrami County Jail inmate. According to the press release, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced that due to “discussions in the media that [Hanson’s] office has a conflict of interest in this case,” the law firm of Eckberg & Lammers will review the death of Hardel Sherrell. Hanson states that he too wants to seek justice for Sherrell’s death.
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)
Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local farmer reported a yearling heifer had been shot and butchered in his pasture. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
valleynewslive.com
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday. They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. “They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy...
17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
