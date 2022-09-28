Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
KTBS
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state,...
L'Observateur
Baker named Officer of the 2nd Quarter
LAPLACE — Captain Conrad Baker of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office has been named officer of the second quarter for demonstrating outstanding dedication, vigilance and teamwork, excelling in overall job performance, Sheriff Mike Tregre announced. As Assistant Commander of Technology, Captain Baker has many duties. He is...
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
L'Observateur
DOTD encourages candidates to be mindful of guidelines when posting campaign signs
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to remind candidates that as they conduct their campaign for public office, please keep the following in mind:. 1. It is against Louisiana Law to place signs within the right of way of a state highway.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
theadvocate.com
Our Views: A barrage of lawsuits seeks to block a project good for St. James Parish
The good news is that appeals are likely to be successful after a Baton Rouge district judge blocked 14 air permits for a multibillion-dollar expansion of petrochemical manufacturing in Louisiana. The bad news is that literally years of litigation, often bankrolled by national environmental groups, is targeting not only the...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
L'Observateur
Audit: Louisiana Department of Insurance could do more to improve handling of claims complaints
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance could do more to improve claims handling, though the department is complying with the law to ensure companies are handling claims in a fair and timely manner, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack...
brproud.com
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
Residents complain of property damage after midnight shooting
Just at midnight, a resident called the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reporting about 13 gunshots heard in the 100 block of Kennedy Street.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
L'Observateur
St. Charles Parish Parks & Rec basketball registration now open
HAHNVILLE, La. – The St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce registration for the winter basketball season is open through October 17. Basketball is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15 for a fee of $45. The season will run from December – February, and the official schedule will be released after registration concludes.
Comments / 1