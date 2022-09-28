Read full article on original website
Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary
Sports Card Central in downtown Brainerd is approaching its 25 year of being the go-to destination for card collectors within the Lakes area. The store opened in 1997 and all started because the popularity of collecting cards skyrocketed back in the 1980s. Set building is one of the common ways...
Bemidji Curling Club Asks for Community’s Help with Fundraising Campaign
The Bemidji Curling Club has served as a place of fun, sportsmanship, and community for over 80 years. But now, it seems the club is looking towards that same community to give them a helping hand. The club has embarked on a campaign to raise almost $400,000 for building repairs,...
Brainerd Lakes Community Gathers for a Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Last Saturday at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, Brainerd and Baxter residents were invited to fundraise through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and reach a goal of $146,000 to keep fighting the deadly disease.
Long-Time BSU Professor Dr. Art Lee Dies at 91
A long-time Bemidji State University professor and author of a book considered the definitive history of BSU has died at the age of 91. According to his obituary, Dr. Arthur O. “Art” Lee passed away on Saturday, September 24th while surrounded by his family. Lee was a BSU...
Pequot Lakes Volleyball Hungry for Redemption, Ranked 2nd in Class AA
Pequot Lakes volleyball has proven to be one of the better teams within the Lakeland viewing area this year. After falling just one game short of a state tournament berth last year, the Patriots are hungry for redemption. With about a quarter of the regular season to go, Pequot Lakes is sitting in a good spot to compete for a Class AA title.
Students Learn About Local Job Opportunities at Aitkin High School Career Fair
Jobs, Empowerment, Training (JET) held a career fair last week that brought a wide range of opportunities for students at Aitkin High School. Students were able to test out simulators and construction machines and talk with the SWAT and K9 units from Mille Lacs County. JET is dedicated to seeing...
Bemidji Area Housing Non-Profit Recognized for Work to Combat Homelessness
The housing crisis in Beltrami County is a growing concern for individuals and organizations alike. At the forefront of combating this crisis is the non-profit group Housing Matters. The organization was recently recognized for their work in Bemidji and the surrounding communities by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and...
Body of Missing Blaine Man Recovered from West Twin Lake
A body of a missing man was found in West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes yesterday after extensive search efforts. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, the unnamed victim from Blaine was driving his 2006 Ford Fusion southbound on Highway 371 when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle then reportedly rolled into West Twin Lake.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire, Crews Demolish What Is Left
UPDATE (September 26, 5:00 p.m.) — On Monday, crews tore down what was left of the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey after it caught fire Sunday. According to the Northland FireWire, some parts of the middle school, which was already closed down when the fire broke out, were still smoldering Monday afternoon.
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
lakesarearadio.net
Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home
WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)
Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
KNOX News Radio
Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
valleynewslive.com
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday. They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. “They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy...
Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation
Three northern Minnesota residents accused in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation have pleaded guilty, according to federal prosecutors. Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder, two aiding and abetting charges; and a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
lptv.org
Beltrami Co. Attorney’s Office Contracts Outside Firm for Review of 2018 Jail Inmate Death
The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced they will be contracting another law firm to review the 2018 death of a Beltrami County Jail inmate. According to the press release, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced that due to “discussions in the media that [Hanson’s] office has a conflict of interest in this case,” the law firm of Eckberg & Lammers will review the death of Hardel Sherrell. Hanson states that he too wants to seek justice for Sherrell’s death.
