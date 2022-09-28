ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary

Sports Card Central in downtown Brainerd is approaching its 25 year of being the go-to destination for card collectors within the Lakes area. The store opened in 1997 and all started because the popularity of collecting cards skyrocketed back in the 1980s. Set building is one of the common ways...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Lakes Community Gathers for a Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Last Saturday at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, Brainerd and Baxter residents were invited to fundraise through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and reach a goal of $146,000 to keep fighting the deadly disease.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Long-Time BSU Professor Dr. Art Lee Dies at 91

A long-time Bemidji State University professor and author of a book considered the definitive history of BSU has died at the age of 91. According to his obituary, Dr. Arthur O. “Art” Lee passed away on Saturday, September 24th while surrounded by his family. Lee was a BSU...
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackensack, MN
lptv.org

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Hungry for Redemption, Ranked 2nd in Class AA

Pequot Lakes volleyball has proven to be one of the better teams within the Lakeland viewing area this year. After falling just one game short of a state tournament berth last year, the Patriots are hungry for redemption. With about a quarter of the regular season to go, Pequot Lakes is sitting in a good spot to compete for a Class AA title.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Housing Non-Profit Recognized for Work to Combat Homelessness

The housing crisis in Beltrami County is a growing concern for individuals and organizations alike. At the forefront of combating this crisis is the non-profit group Housing Matters. The organization was recently recognized for their work in Bemidji and the surrounding communities by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Body of Missing Blaine Man Recovered from West Twin Lake

A body of a missing man was found in West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes yesterday after extensive search efforts. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, the unnamed victim from Blaine was driving his 2006 Ford Fusion southbound on Highway 371 when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle then reportedly rolled into West Twin Lake.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Auction#Localevent#Chainsaws#Festival#Adventure#Lakeland News
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire, Crews Demolish What Is Left

UPDATE (September 26, 5:00 p.m.) — On Monday, crews tore down what was left of the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey after it caught fire Sunday. According to the Northland FireWire, some parts of the middle school, which was already closed down when the fire broke out, were still smoldering Monday afternoon.
BOVEY, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
BRAINERD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home

WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
WADENA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Auctions
WJON

State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake

PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
KFIL Radio

Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)

Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
BEMIDJI, MN
KNOX News Radio

Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
Power 96

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

Three northern Minnesota residents accused in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation have pleaded guilty, according to federal prosecutors. Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder, two aiding and abetting charges; and a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Beltrami Co. Attorney’s Office Contracts Outside Firm for Review of 2018 Jail Inmate Death

The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced they will be contracting another law firm to review the 2018 death of a Beltrami County Jail inmate. According to the press release, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced that due to “discussions in the media that [Hanson’s] office has a conflict of interest in this case,” the law firm of Eckberg & Lammers will review the death of Hardel Sherrell. Hanson states that he too wants to seek justice for Sherrell’s death.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy